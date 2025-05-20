  • home icon
  Tiger Woods' TGL to debut new Detroit-based team co-owned by $116B-worth businessman in 2027 - Reports

Tiger Woods' TGL to debut new Detroit-based team co-owned by $116B-worth businessman in 2027 - Reports

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 20, 2025 15:19 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods' TGL to debut new Detroit-based team co-owned by $116B-worth businessman in 2027 - Reports (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods' TGL is expanding. After a successful first season, the tech-based golf league reportedly added a new franchise. Originally, there were six teams.

According to NUCLR GOLF, this team will be based in Detroit and co-owned by Rob Walton, the Walmart tycoon worth $116 billion (Forbes). Sheila Ford Hamp, the principal owner of the Detroit Lions, is also on board.

The team will be called Motor City Golf Club. It will not tee off in the league until 2027, so the next season for TGL will still have the original six teams before any expansion kicks in. This will also mean that at least four more players will be signed.

The league has expressed a desire to one day get LPGA Tour and LIV Golf members involved, but it's unclear if that change will go hand in hand with the expansion. There are still plenty of top PGA players not on the roster.

The golf league may add another team before then. Having an odd number of teams is not an impossible hurdle, but it does create some scheduling and logistical wrinkles to work through. Going from six teams to eight is a much more straightforward change.

Woods co-founded the league with Rory McIlroy. PGA Tour stars like Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, and more populate the current roster.

Tiger Woods' TGL confirms Motor City GC with statement

Not only is it being widely reported that Tiger Woods' TGL is getting an expansion team for the 2027 season, but the league itself also confirmed as much. They sent out a statement announcing the new club to all owners and partners.

In it, Tiger Woods' league said:

"We're pleased to share that later today, we will announce our first expansion team, Motor City Golf Club, representing Detroit. The team will begin play in TGL's third season in 2027.
"The ownership group is led by Michael Hamp and Middle West Partners; as well as Sheila Ford Hamp, principal owner and shair of the Detroit Lions; Rob Walton, owner of the Denver Broncos' and limited partners rooted in global sports and Detroit's community."
Tiger Woods&#039; TGL has a new expansion team (Image via Imagn)
Tiger Woods' TGL has a new expansion team (Image via Imagn)

The statement did not reveal who the limited partners would be. However, for other TGL teams, limited partners have ranged from area celebrities to sports stars from other areas of the industry.

Edited by Krutik Jain
