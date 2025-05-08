Tiger Woods' TGL files trademark for new golf club name amid speculations of major expansion: Reports

Tiger Woods's TGL filed a trademark for a new golf club amid speculation that the league is expanding its roots. The Tech-Infused League was initially set to start in January 2024 and was postponed to 2025. It finally had its inaugural season run from January 2025 to March 2025.
Following the opening season's success, the series officials are focusing on expanding its roots and reportedly have filed a trademark for a new golf team named Motor Golf Club. It is reportedly adding another team for its next season. Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:
"The TGL Golf League appears to have filed a trademark for Motor City Golf Club in what may be an indication of the first expansion move for the league. Reports have indicated that one additional team could be added for this upcoming season."
In its first season, TGL started with six golf teams, including Atlanta Drive Golf Club, Boston Common Golf Club, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Common Golf Club. All the teams have four players each.
Here are the players and teams of the 2025 TGL series:
Atlanta Drive GC
- Patrick Cantlay
- Justin Thomas
- Billy Horschel
- Lucas Glover
Boston Common Golf
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Keegan Bradley
- Adam Scott
Jupiter Links Golf Club
- Tiger Woods
- Max Homa
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
Los Angeles Golf Club
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Justin Rose
New York Golf Club
- Xander Schauffele
- Rickie Fowler
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Cameron Young
The Bay Golf Club
- Ludvig Åberg
- Wyndham Clark
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
Tiger Woods' TGL reportedly plans to start a women's league
Aside from adding a new team, there has been speculation that Tiger Woods' TGL series might also start a women's league. Mike McCarley, the co-founder of the league opened up about the possibilities while speaking at the CAA World Congress of Sports back in April 2025.
Alexis Ohanian, owner of Los Angeles GC, also joined McCarley at the congress and said (via SBJ):
“I’ve been bugging these guys about the LPGA deal for a minute. They have been very interested. It’s just these things take time, and I’m not allowed to make any news.”
McCarley agreed with Ohanian’s comment and added:
“There’s no secret we’re working on that. Alexis has been a great thought leader for us on that, and I think most of our team owners are right behind them in that area, too.”
The Tech-infused League is cofounded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Mike McCarley. The series has some renowned businessmen and sports stars as investors, including Serena Williams and Venus Williams, Stephen Curry, and Arthur Blank.