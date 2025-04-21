Tiger Woods’ TGL flexes its list of PGA Tour winners as Justin Thomas ends winless drought

Tiger Woods’ TGL series was quick to flex their player winning on the PGA Tour after Justin Thomas registered a win at the recently concluded 2025 RBC Heritage. The two-time Major winner finally ended his near-to-three years of winless streak on the Tour with a win on Sunday, April 20.

At the 2025 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas took the lead in a two-way tie with Andrew Novak after the 72-hole game. Finally, the winner was determined by a playoff.

Following Thomas' win, TGL took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to highlight the fact that their players have won seven events so far this season on the PGA Tour. Sharing a post, TGL wrote:

"That’s now SEVEN events won by one of our guys this season"

A fan in the comment section jokingly asked if playing on the TGL was the "path to winning."

"Is TGL the path to winning? People are talking…" the fan wondered.

Intriguingly, TGL replied to the fan with a GIF image of Tom Cruise's popular dialogue "it's classified" from the Top Gun movie.

This season so far, seven of the tournaments have been won by players of Tiger Woods’ TGL series. In fact, the season started with TGL's Boston Common Golf Club player Hideki Matsuyama winning the season-opening The Sentry, and then Rory McIlroy alone won three tournaments this season, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players, and the Masters.

TGL's The Bay Golf Club players, Ludvig Åberg and Min Woo Lee, also won on the PGA Tour in 2025. Åberg registered a win in The Genesis Invitational while Lee won his maiden PGA Tour event at the Texas Children's Houston Open. And the seventh win by a TGL player was recorded by Justin Thomas. Intriguingly, Thomas' team—Atlanta Drive Golf Club—is the winner of the first season of the TGL.

Justin Thomas reflects on his performance at the RBC Heritage 2025

Thomas has been struggling to win on the PGA Tour in the last few seasons. Earlier this season on the Tour, he recorded two finishes in second place, which included The American Express and later at the Valspar Championship.

But finally, he broke his winless streak at the RBC Heritage with a marvelous win. In the post-round press conference, Justin Thomas opened up about his victory. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I was really proud today of just staying patient and kind of plotting our way along, and yeah, I feel like winning on a golf course like this is a pretty cool thing to add to your resume. Not that I wouldn't have taken one wherever I could get it, and still will, but it's a great feeling."

Thomas has played in a total of 10 events this season on the PGA Tour, recording five finishes in the top 10. RBC Heritage marked the 16th win of his career on the PGA Tour.

