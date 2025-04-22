Tiger Woods' TGL has hilarious reaction to fan calling it '5th major'

Tiger Woods' TGL gave a reply to an online fan calling it the fifth major. The PGA Tour has four annual majors, starting with the Masters Tournament, and then the PGA Championship, which is further followed by the US Open and the Open Championship. These four majors mark the most significant tournaments in the men’s golf circuit.

However, this year, TGL has been introduced by Tiger Woods, and it follows a team format. After the conclusion of the TGL matches recently, the TGL’s X page shared a GIF of Justin Thomas with a caption:

“That’s now SEVEN events won by one of our guys this season.”

In response, a fan account called Joe wrote a thought:

“TGL is basically the 5th Major at this point.”

In response, TGL again used a GIF that said:

“Your words not mine.”

Currently, apart from the TGL matches, the first major of the PGA Tour, the Masters Tournament, is also over, and Rory McIlroy won the green jacket. After the victory, the Northern Irishman joined a presser and said (via ASAP Sports):

“It's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember. I mentioned it out in the prize ceremony, but watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did, and then winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did."

He added,

“You know, there were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn't make it easy today.”

Woods didn't play at the Masters Tournament or any PGA Tour tournament this year.

How did Tiger Woods perform in the TGL matches?

Tiger Woods played in five TGL matches in 2025, including the first match Jupiter Links played against Los Angeles Golf Club on Jan. 14, which Woods' team lost 12-1. Next, he played against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf for Jupiter Links on Jan. 27, and Jupiter Links won the match 4-3.

Following that, Woods' team played against the New York Golf Club and lost with a score of 10-3. On Feb. 25, Jupiter Links played against the Bay Golf Club and lost 6-3. Jupiter Links played against Atlanta Drive GC, which won the tournament 9-1 on Mar. 4.

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links: January 14- Los Angeles Golf Club won: 12-1

Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common Golf: January 27- Jupiter Links won: 4-3

Jupiter Links vs. New York Golf Club: February 18- New York Golf Club won: 3-10

The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links: February 25- The Bay Golf Club won: 6-3

Jupiter Links vs. Atlanta Drive GC: March 4- Atlanta Drive GC won: 1-9

