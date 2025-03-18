Tiger Woods' TGL reveal final prize money breakdown; $1.5M for sixth-place finish

Tiger Woods' TGL series has a total purse of $21 million, with the winning team receiving a whopping amount of $9 million. The tech-infused series is heading for its finale, after which all six teams will be awarded prize money based on their ranking in the standings.

The series features a unique format, where the teams play regular matches, and then the top four teams compete in the playoffs. Following that, the playoff winners will compete for the championship title, and the winner will earn $9 million, while the runner-up will receive $4.5 million. The third-place team gets $2.25 million and there is $1.5 million set aside for sixth place.

Here is the prize money breakdown for Tiger Woods' TGL series:

1st - $9 million

2nd - $4.5 million

3rd - $2.25 million

4th - $2 million

5th - $1.75 million

6th - $1.5 million

A look into Tiger Woods' TGL standings

The first season of Tiger Woods' TGL started on January 7 with its first game, and the regular season ran until March 4. Following that, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, The Bay Golf Club, and Atlanta Drive Golf Club qualified for the playoffs.

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf, however, struggled in the first season of the TGL and subsequently failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Here are the standings of the Tiger Woods' TGL series as of March 4:

1 Los Angeles Golf Club: 9 (Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose)

2 The Bay Golf Club: 8 (Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry)

3 Atlanta Drive GC: 8 (Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover)

4 New York Golf Club: 5 (Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young)

5 Jupiter Links GC: 2 (Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner)

6 Boston Common Golf: 1 (Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott)

The first playoff was held on Monday, March 17, between number one in the standings, Los Angeles Golf Club, and number four, New York Golf Club, in which the latter won the game (6-4).

Speaking of his team's win in the playoff, Xander Schauffele said:

"It was a tough start to the season. It's definitely -- I think we all thought it was possible just to try and come back and get to where we've gotten. The comeback isn't complete yet, but it's definitely nice to be here." (via ASAP Sports).

Next on the TGL, on Tuesday, March 18, Atlanta will play against The Bay, and the winner of the competition will face New York Golf Club in the final.

There will be a best-of-three final series between the semifinal winners to determine the ultimate winner of season one. Notably, the final standings will be out only after the completion of the series.

