  • Golf
Tiger Woods' TGL team lands $40M worth soccer star as new Limited Partner

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 25, 2025 15:55 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Tiger Woods' TGL team lands $40M worth soccer star as new Limited Partner (Image via Imagn)

Tiger Woods' TGL team Jupiter Links Golf Club has a new sponsor: Harry Kane. The English soccer superstar is the latest limited partner to join the team in its first season.

Kane said:

"I've always loved golf, and TGL's new format is something special. I can't wait to be part of this exciting journey."

The $40 million worth (Celebrity Net Worth) Bayern Munich star is just the latest high-profile celebrity to get involved with TGL. A limited partner is someone who is involved with ownership, and there are quite a few celebrities in ownership of various teams.

Baseball star Mike Trout, pop singer Justin Timberlake, and financial investor David Blitzer are also limited partners for Woods' team as well. Trout was the first one to get involved with Woods' squad, and the others have followed suit.

Jupiter Links has two more contests in the inaugural TGL season before the playoffs, and then they'll have roughly nine months off before it resumes play in January 2026.

Can Tiger Woods' TGL team still make the playoffs?

In a bit of an ironic twist, the two co-founders of TGL are not in the playoff picture right now. With two games (for some teams, only one for others) left on the schedule before March's playoffs, Boston Common GC and Jupiter Links Golf Club are on the outside looking in.

Tiger Woods&#039; team can still make it (Image via Imagn)
Tiger Woods' team can still make it (Image via Imagn)

Rory McIlroy's Boston side is in dead last having lost all four matches so far. Tiger Woods' team is just ahead of them with one regulation win and one overtime win, and they're just outside the playoff picture.

They are not out of it, but they'll need to beat the unbeaten Bay Golf Club tonight and win their next contest to have a shot. The outcomes of other matches will factor into the seeding too, but Woods, Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner are not out of it just yet.

However, if they lose tonight, their chances of making it to the first-ever TGL playoffs will take a major hit, and they're up against Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry and Min Woo Lee. Ludvig Aberg will sit, while Woods will also sit for his side.

Edited by Luke Koshi
