Tiger Woods' TGL teases big announcement just a month after inaugural season finale

Tiger Woods's TGL series made a big announcement just months after the completion of the inaugural season of the series. The tech-infused league had its first season run from January to March 2025. It was initially planned to start in January 2024, but was postponed to 2025 and finally had its season this year.

On Monday, taking to their X (formerly Twitter) account, TGL asked their fans to turn on the notifications of the series on social media, hinting that something big is coming. They wrote:

"This would be another good time to turn on @TGLnotifications."

Notably, in April 2025, TGL officials hinted at the creation of a women’s league. At the CAA World Congress of Sports, Los Angeles Golf Club co-owner Alexis Ohanian talked about the women’s league, saying (via Sports Business Journal):

“I’ve been bugging these guys about the LPGA deal for a minute. They have been very interested. It’s just these things take time, and I’m not allowed to make any news.”

Even TGL co-founder Mike McCarley also agreed with Ohanian's comment and said:

“There’s no secret we’re working on that. Alexis has been a great thought leader for us on that, and I think most of our team owners are right behind them in that area, too.”

In the first season of the tech-infused league, six teams of four players each competed in the tech-infused series. The series started on January 7 with the New York Golf Club playing against the Bay Common Golf Club, where the latter won the game.

After the regular season, the top 4 teams in the standings qualified for the playoffs. Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC qualified for the finale of the series, and finally, Atlanta Drive GC won the first season.

A look into the teams and players of TGL 2025

Some of the top-ranked PGA Tour players have played in the TGL series' first season. This included Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas, among others.

Here are the teams and players of the TGL 2025 series:

Atlanta Drive GC

Roster:

Justin Thomas (United States)

Patrick Cantlay (United States)

Billy Horschel (United States)

Lucas Glover (United States)

Boston Common Golf

Roster:

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Keegan Bradley (United States)

Adam Scott (Australia)

Jupiter Links Golf Club

Roster:

Tiger Woods (United States)

Max Homa (United States)

Tom Kim (South Korea)

Kevin Kisner (United States)

Los Angeles Golf Club

Roster:

Collin Morikawa (United States)

Sahith Theegala (United States)

Justin Rose (England)

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

New York Golf Club

Roster:

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Rickie Fowler (United States)

Xander Schauffele (United States)

Cameron Young (United States)

The Bay Golf Club

Roster:

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

Wyndham Clark (United States)

Min Woo Lee (Australia)

Shane Lowry (Republic of Ireland)

