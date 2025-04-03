Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation launches ‘truly special’ Learning Lab Philadelphia

Tiger Woods non-profit organization, TGR, has announced its second learning lab center in Philadelphia. The center is being launched in collaboration with Cobbs Creek Foundation.

Ad

TGR previously launched a learning center in 2006 in Anaheim, California, and is now ready with another one. The new center is projected to help over 4,500 students per year. The platform would provide access to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) education for local youth, free of charge.

Sharing the good news, Tiger Woods shared a post on his official Instagram account giving a glimpse of his new learning center, along with the caption that reads:

Ad

Trending

"Today, I’m excited to open the doors to our second TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia as it combines my passions for supporting youth through education and golf. At the Learning Lab, we will provide opportunities for thousands of kids to learn, grow and chase after their dreams for many years to come. Having it located at Cobbs Creek, with its ties to Charlie Sifford, makes it truly special."

Ad

Ad

The TGR Learning Center in Philadelphia spans over 30,000 square feet and serves students from 1st to 12th grade. TGR Foundation was started by Tiger Woods in 1996, the year he began his professional career, along with his father, Earl Woods. The organization has, over the years, worked to help underprivileged kids.

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red launches a new collection

Last year, Tiger Woods collaborated with his golf equipment manufacturer, TaylorMade, to start a clothing brand called Sun Day Red. His brand recently launched the new Azalea Gold Collection ahead of the Masters. Announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Sun Day Red wrote:

Ad

"Legacy. Craftsmanship. Passion. The Azalea Gold Collection celebrates golf's most revered spring tradition and the spirit of competition that defines legendary victories."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods reshared the post without any caption on his X account. Interestingly, earlier this year, Sun Day Red also announced its first brand ambassador.

Woods is already known for wearing his brand's apparel on the greens, while Australian golfer Karl Vilips became their official brand ambassador.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from his clothing brand, Tiger Woods has also created a tech-infused golf series called TGL in collaboration with fellow PGA Tour player Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports founder Mike McCarley.

The first season of the series started on January 7 and ran for around three months before wrapping up with its final on March 25.

Six teams, consisting of four players each, played in the series, and ultimately, Atlanta Drive GC won the season. Tiger Woods also played in the series for his Jupiter Links Golf Club, but his team struggled in the first season and settled in fifth place in the season standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback