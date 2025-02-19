Tiger Woods has 'the most embarrassing moment' after mishearing shot distance at TGL

On Tuesday, February 18, Tiger Woods experienced one of the most embarrassing moments of his career. During the tenth TGL match, the ace golfer misheard the yardage from his Jupiter GC teammates, leading to massive confusion.

TGL Match 9 took place between Jupiter GC and the New York Golf Club. Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner, and Tom Kim represented Jupiter GC, while New York GC featured Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, and Matt Fitzpatrick in action.

On the 13th hole of the match, Tiger Woods asked his teammates about the distance to the flag. After hearing "99," he opted for a 56-degree sand wedge, and his ball landed just short of 100 yards. However, he soon realized that the correct distance was 199 yards, not 99. The 15-time major champion couldn't believe the mix-up and confirmed it with Kim and Kisner, who were left in splits.

"I heard you say 99, not 199," he said. "I heard 99 yards. Sorry, I grabbed my 56 and I hit 100 yards."

During the post-round interview, Woods reflected on the gaffe.

"That was one of the most embarrassing things to ever happen. I can't believe that just happened," he said in the presser.

How did Tiger Woods' team perform at the TGL, Match 9? Results and scorecard explored

Tiger Woods' Jupiter GC suffered a humiliating 10-3 defeat against New York GC in their third outing of the season. New York GC went on a winning spree, claiming seven of the first eight holes.

Meanwhile, Jupiter GC managed to win just one hole each in the triples and singles sessions and didn’t get on the scoreboard until the ninth hole.

Here's a look at the scorecard of TGL, Match 9:

Hole 1: New York GC wins hole (New York GC 1-0 Jupiter GC)

New York GC wins hole (New York GC 1-0 Jupiter GC) Hole 2: Tied (New York GC 1-0 Jupiter GC)

Tied (New York GC 1-0 Jupiter GC) Hole 3: New York GC wins hole + Hammer bonus (New York GC 3-0 Jupiter GC)

New York GC wins hole + Hammer bonus (New York GC 3-0 Jupiter GC) Hole 4: New York GC wins hole (New York GC 4-0 Jupiter GC)

New York GC wins hole (New York GC 4-0 Jupiter GC) Hole 5: New York GC wins hole (New York GC 5-0 Jupiter GC)

New York GC wins hole (New York GC 5-0 Jupiter GC) Hole 6: New York GC wins hole (New York GC 6-0 Jupiter GC)

New York GC wins hole (New York GC 6-0 Jupiter GC) Hole 7: New York GC wins hole (New York GC 7-0 Jupiter GC)

New York GC wins hole (New York GC 7-0 Jupiter GC) Hole 8: New York GC wins hole (New York GC 8-0 Jupiter GC)

New York GC wins hole (New York GC 8-0 Jupiter GC) Hole 9: Jupiter GC wins hole + Hammer bonus (New York GC 8-2 Jupiter GC)

Jupiter GC wins hole + Hammer bonus (New York GC 8-2 Jupiter GC) Hole 10: Jupiter GC wins hole (New York GC 8-3 Jupiter GC)

Jupiter GC wins hole (New York GC 8-3 Jupiter GC) Hole 11: New York GC wins hole (New York GC 9-3 Jupiter GC)

New York GC wins hole (New York GC 9-3 Jupiter GC) Hole 12: Tied (New York GC 9-3 Jupiter GC)

Tied (New York GC 9-3 Jupiter GC) Hole 13: New York GC wins hole (New York GC 10-3 Jupiter GC)

New York GC wins hole (New York GC 10-3 Jupiter GC) Hole 14: Tied (New York GC 10-3 Jupiter GC)

Tied (New York GC 10-3 Jupiter GC) Hole 15: Tied (New York GC 10-3 Jupiter GC)

