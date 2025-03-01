"Tiger Woods": The round that major champion Georgia Hall still has on her bucket list

Women's major champion and two-time LPGA Tour winner Georgia Hall said that if she could play a round of golf with any golfer in history, she would choose Tiger Woods.

In a video posted on X by the Ladies European Tour on March 1, Hall expressed her desire to get some advice from the golfing legend.

"18 holes with him, I think would be pretty awesome and I'd try and get a few words of advice," she said.

Hall added that playing alongside the legend would certainly be rather intimidating.

"I think I'd be well nervous."

Georgia Hall at the 2025 Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands (via Getty)

Hall is currently ranked 74th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Formerly ranked in the top 10, Hall won her first and only major title at the 2018 Women's British Open in her homeland of England. That was one of her two LPGA Tour wins, the other being the 2020 Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon, which she won in a playoff.

Hall burst onto the scene in Europe in 2017, winning the Ladies European Tour Player of the Year award in both 2017 and 2018. She also won the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit those two years.

Hall struggled in 2024, not registering any top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour. However, she's already off to a strong start in 2025, finishing tied for ninth place in her second event of the year, the Honda LPGA Thailand at the end of February. She carded a final round 66 to make her way into the top 10.

Tiger Woods' playing future in 2025 remains uncertain

Tiger Woods at his recentl TGL event (via Getty)

Tiger Woods' pulled out of the Genesis Invitational in February, which is an event that he hosts. Tiger announced on X before the event began that he was withdrawing due to the recent passing of his mother, feeling that he "just not ready" to play.

The 49-year-old struggled in his TGL match shortly after the Genesis concluded, in which his Jupitor Links Golf Club was defeated handily by the New York Golf Club. Tiger hit a ball out of bounds, flubbed a bunker shot, and even accidentally misheard the yardage on a shot, which resulted in him hitting his apporach well short of the green.

Tiger Woods at The Masters in 2024 (via Getty)

Tiger has struggled to contend since his near-fatal car accident in February of 2021. In his return since the accident, he's played a limited schedule and has undergone a series of additional surgeries that have cut some of his seasons short.

Woods played five events in 2024 - the Gensis Invitational and the four majors. Tiger withdrew from the Genesis with an illness and made the cut at The Masters, though he didn't content. He missed the cut at the final three majors.

It's unclear when Tiger Woods will play next in 2025, but he's expected to play in The Masters, a tournament he's played every year since 2022.

