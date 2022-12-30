Tiger Woods is often the first name that comes to mind when people think of golf.In the 47 years of his life until now, he has probably accomplished the impossible.

He has broken records, rewritten records, and redefined golf history by winning 15 major titles and 82 PGA Tour victories, the most by any golfer so far.

In honor of his 47th birthday, take a look at the GOAT's 10 best records that are impossible to break.

#1 82 PGA Tour victories

Tiger Woods boasts the highest number of PGA Tour wins by a golfer in the sport's long history, tied with Sam Snead with 82 PGA Tour titles.

Tiger Woods first won the PGA Tour title in 1996 at the Las Vegas Invitational, and his most recent victory was at the 2019 ZOZO Championship.

Meanwhile, the next player on the line is Jack Nicklaus at 73, who has already retired, while the closest active player is Phil Mickelson with 45 wins, who has now joined LIV Golf and has no chance of matching Tiger's record.

#2 15 major championships

Tiger Woods has won a total of 15 major titles in his career and is three titles behind Jack Nicklaus and four ahead of Walter Hagen, who are the only players to win double-digit titles in the majors.

His first major title came at the 1997 Masters, and the most recent was the 2019 Masters.

#3 18 World Golf Championships

Tiger Woods has won a total of 18 World Golf Championships in his career, the most by any golfer.

The only player close to him is Dustin Johnson with six wins, which still means that Woods holds three times more titles than Johnson.

#4 142 consecutive cuts

Tiger Woods holds the record for most consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour, making 142 consecutively from 1998 to 2005. Bryon Nelson ranks second with 113 consecutive cuts.

Woods surpassed Nelson's record at the 2003 Tour Championship and didn’t miss a cut until the 2005 Byron Nelson Championship.

#5 Fifth player to complete the career grand slam

Woods is only the fifth player to achieve a career grand slam, and he accomplished the feat at the 2000 British Open at St. Andrew's.

The other players to achieve the Grand Slam are Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus.

#6 Achieved 3 career grand slams

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus are the only players to complete three career grand slams.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Thanks for all the birthday wishes. It’s been an amazing year. Return of the Roar is airing on @espn tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The support from my family, friends and all of you were instrumental in my return to competitive golf. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. It’s been an amazing year. Return of the Roar is airing on @espn tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The support from my family, friends and all of you were instrumental in my return to competitive golf. https://t.co/LA24qeUL2W

#7 Career grand slam at age 24

Woods is the fifth player to achieve a career grand slam but the youngest golfer to achieve it.

He completed his career grand slam at the age of 24, becoming the youngest golfer to achieve this feat in the history of the sport.

#8 Tiger Woods holds the highest span as the World no. 1

Tiger Woods holds the record for holding the world No. 1 ranking for 683 weeks. The next golfer after him is Greg Norman, who held the top rank for 331 weeks, which is nowhere close to Tiger's record.

#9 Highest nomination as the PGA Tour player of the Year

Tiger Woods has been voted PGA Tour Player of the Year 11 times, the most in the history of the PGA Tour.

#10 First active athlete to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Tiger Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 from then-president Donald Trump.

He then became the first active athlete to receive the nation's highest civilian honor. Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Charlie Sifford were the other golfers who were awarded the medal.

Poll : 0 votes