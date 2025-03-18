Tiger Woods vs Rory McIlroy debate earns a brutal admission by $17M-worth sports personality

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are two of the most decorated golfers since the turn of the century. They represent two of the best of this era, although their eras differ slightly (Woods dominated in the late 1990s and 2000s while McIlroy came on in the late 2000s and early 2010s). Skip Bayless, however, doesn't think one can hold a candle to the other.

Ad

After the Players Championship ended in a tie and sent McIlroy into a playoff, Bayless took the opportunity to tweet out what he thought of the pro golfer and compared him to his peer.

The $17 million worth sportscaster (Celebrity Net Worth) brutally ripped into McIlroy for ending in a tie, which he eventually won, with J.J. Spaun:

"Once again, we just saw why Rory will never be close to Tiger, who in Rory's position would've won the Players' by 5 shots. Instead, Rory has to come back tomorrow morning for a playoff with JJ Spaun."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayless firmly believes Woods would've never left it to a three-hole playoff on the next day. He thinks that Woods in his prime would've almost lapped the field and left Spaun and the rest of the field in the dust.

The legendary golfer did not play in The Players Championship as he continues to mourn the death of his mother.

Rory McIlroy reflects on tense Players victory

The fourth round was interrupted by rain, and the two remaining players at the end had to return on Monday for a three-hole playoff, but Rory McIlroy eventually won the Players Championship.

Ad

Rory McIlroy won his second Players Championship title (Image via Getty)

He had said before that he needed five good swings to come out and win, but he needed only three. Rory McIlroy earned his second Players title, joining rarefied air in the process.

Ad

The golfer said via ESPN:

"I feel like I'm a better player now than I ever have been, and it's nice to see the fruits of my labor paying off."

J.J. Spaun sent a shot into the water on the 17th hole that effectively ended his chances of winning as it resulted in a triple bogey, a shot he felt was "perfect" but just sailed a little too long to be effective.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback