Tim Widing breaks multiple records en route to a fascinating Veritex Bank Championship victory

Tim Widing had a phenomenal outing at the Veritex Bank Championship. He smashed through more than a few records on his way to a stunning victory, leaving behind several golfers on the leaderboard.

Widing shot the lowest score to par in Korn Ferry History, shooting an unfathomable 31 under. The next closest was a supremely impressive -27 score, but that wasn't close to enough.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of par, it's also the lowest score ever in Korn Ferry Tour history. Not one single player has had a lower score in any event. On the other hand, no players have more birdies within a 72-hole event in the tour's history. It was a historic outing for Tim Widing.

He said via PGA Tour:

“Monday night I was still just trying to soak in what I just did last week. Of course I want to run it back and win again, but I was just still over the moon from my win last week. I told the guys yesterday I was just playing better, relaxed, and having a lot of fun out there on the course, and I think that helped a lot with the nerves, especially today," he said.

What resulted was a performance that won't soon be replicated.

Tim Widing puts on a historic display as he marches to the next level

Here's how Tim Widing stacks up. As for score to par, one player came close. His -31 was the lowest, but Daniel Chopra in the 2004 Henrico County Open did shoot 30 under par.

Tim Widing won the Veritex Bank Championship

Widing shot 253 overall, the second-lowest score in any tournament and lowest for any Korn Ferry event. Only Stephan Jaeger has shot a lower total at 250 in the Ellie Mae Classic.

Despite the record-setting outing, he wasn't far and away in the lead. He eventually won by four strokes, which doesn't necessarily imply a historic day. He credited his competitors for keeping him focused as he kept dropping strokes en route to the record books:

“After nine holes, both Frankie (Capan III) and Trent (Phillips) played amazing golf, and that kept me very focused on my own game. To see it go in was a big relief. I think that was probably the turning point today to just keep going.”

As for the most birdies, he hit an astonishing 33. Out of 72 holes, that's a 45.8% birdie rate. It's an unfortunate record for the second-place holder, Myles Creighton. He also set his record of 32 birdies at the very same Veritex Bank Championship.

Taking it a step further, Tim Widing also recorded an eagle throughout the tournament. So he also holds the record for birdies and eagles in one 72-hole event with 34 combined.

Despite all of that, Widing just wants to continue playing and make it to the top:

“My mindset is still… this is our ninth event of the year, so there’s still many more to go.(The) PGA Tour has always been a dream since I started playing golf," he revealed.

He knows he's not there yet, so he's trying to play well and continue working on what he and his team have been doing over the last couple of months. He's resisting looking ahead at the future in that time.