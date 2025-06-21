"Time for your first win" - Fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's surprise T1 at Travelers Championship

Fans reacted to Tommy Fleetwood’s surprise T1 at the Travelers Championship. Fleetwood is playing at TPC River Highlands this week, and the golfer finished atop the leaderboard after the completion of two rounds. The golfer has never won a PGA Tour event since turning professional in 2010.

Fans are expecting a victory from the Briton after witnessing his first-place finish at the Travelers Championship post round two. The PGA Tour shared a post on X that Fleetwood would be going to the weekend, and fans shared their thoughts on the same.

A fan wrote that it was Fleetwood’s time to clinch his first PGA Tour victory.

Another fan hoped for Fleetwood's victory.

A fan wrote that Tommy Fleetwood never had a PGA Tour win:

“This joker never win PGA tour always top 10.. Hopefully this times can win 🏆 and make a record 1st trophy.”

Another wrote:

“Go Tommy! He deserves a win.”

A netizen made a discouraging comment.

“He’ll shoot 75 tomorrow.”

Another cybercitizen commented:

“He'll run out of gas by Sunday.”

Although Fleetwood never won on the PGA Tour, he had seven triumphs on the European Tour, including his last win at the 2024 Dubai Invitational.

Tommy Fleetwood shared about his second round at the Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood joined the post-tournament press conference at the Travelers Championship venue to talk about his second round. The golfer shared how playing in the second round gave him a tough time, and it wasn't a scoring day overall. His words read ( via ASAP Sports):

“It was really tough, actually. I think early on, it was -- like you had to make sure you got your head around that it wasn't a very scorable day, especially on the front nine. Felt like there was a lot of tough holes. Feel like I scrambled really well. I guess this course does give you the opportunity to have a little stretch like I did. 13 -- I played 12 great but I had a really good chance on 14 in the middle of 13 and 15, birdie 16.”

He continued, “You can get on a roll like we've seen it in the past. But I don't think it was a day where you were really looking for that at all. I'm very, very happy that it happened for me today, but it was one of those where you just had to keep hitting shots, and yeah, definitely not looking for something like that on the back nine.”

Tommy Fleetwood tied in first place along with Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas after scoring 9 under. He scored 66 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the next round, he made two eagles and two birdies.

