"Time to get better" - Bryson DeChambeau reflects on missing the chance to win the 2025 PGA Championship

History repeated itself for Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 PGA Championship. Last year, despite being consistent through all four rounds, the LIV Golfer lost to Xander Schauffele at the Valhalla Golf Course. And well, this year was no different. Just the margin was increased.

DeChambeau started with a round of 71 at Quail Hollow on Thursday (May 15) and only improved. He carded rounds of 68 and 69 on Friday and Saturday. However, carding three bogeys and four birdies, he ended round 4 at 1-under 70. This tied him for the runner-up position with Harris English and Davis Riley, with a whopping five strokes behind Scottie Scheffler.

However, he was not utterly disappointed about it. A few hours ago, the LIV Golfer took to his official Instagram account and shared a few pictures of himself from Quail Hollow. In the caption, he not only summed up last weekend but also congratulated Scottie Scheffler. He wrote:

“You win some, you lose most. I’m here for the whole journey. It’s time to get better. Congrats to @scottie.scheffler on another incredible performance.”

Bryson DeChambeau showed sportsmanship towards Scheffler despite losing to him.

Bryson DeChambeau’s humble congratulations for Scottie Scheffler

At the 2025 PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow Club, golf fans witnessed not only a thrilling battle on the course but also a touching moment of sportsmanship between two of the game’s biggest stars. After Scottie Scheffler sealed his third career Major with a commanding performance, Bryson DeChambeau congratulated him with a heartfelt gesture.

Captured and shared by Golf Digest on X, the photo of DeChambeau embracing Scheffler quickly gained attention. It wasn’t just the image that stood out, but the sincerity behind his words:

“Great job, proud of you.”

Scheffler delivered a masterful performance over four rounds, finishing at 11 under par. Despite a few tense moments in the final round, particularly when Jon Rahm temporarily caught him, Scheffler regained control with crucial birdies on the back nine, ultimately pulling away to win by five strokes.

DeChambeau, who had fought hard throughout the tournament, finished tied for second at six under alongside Davis Riley and Harris English. Though he came up short in the race for the Wanamaker Trophy, he was gracious enough in defeat.

