"Time to go home": Lexi Thompson wraps up FM Championship 2025 with 'lots of positives'

Lexi Thompson opened up about her incredible outing at the 2025 FM Championship. The American golfer played on the LPGA Tour last week and finished in the top 25. She later shared a post on her Instagram account about her outing.The LPGA Tour posted a few pictures with fans and some of her videos from the greens, and shared them with a heartfelt caption. Thompson thanked fans for their support and discussed her bogey-free rounds over the weekend. She wrote:&quot;Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers and fans this week at the @fmchamp ! Always great to play an amazing golf course like @tpcboston , but on top of that receiving the hospitality that we do is incredible. Lot of positives to take from the week with a bogey free weekend. Time to go home 😊&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLexi Thompson, who now plays part-time on the LPGA Tour, has had a tough time on the greens in the initial two rounds. However, she bounced back over the weekend and settled in a tie for 24th place.In the first round, she carded a round of 71 followed by another round of 70. However, she carded the final two rounds without a bogey. On Saturday, August 30, Thompson started on the first tee hole and made three birdies on the back nine. In the finale on Sunday, she again made three birdies without any bogeys.Miranda Wang won the 2025 FM Championship after her excellent four rounds of 66, 67, 65, and 70. She registered a one-stroke win over Jeeno Thitikul. Sei Young Kim settled in solo third place, followed by Andrea Lee in fourth. Jin Hee Im is tied for fifth with Rose Zhang.Lexi Thompson gives fans a glimpse into her gym prep ahead of the FM ChampionshipAhead of playing at the 2025 FM Championship last week, Lexi Thompson shared a post that included a picture and video of her working out. In the caption, she opened up about her love for the workout and wrote:&quot;Always enjoy this part of my day&quot;Lexi Thompson shared a mirror selfie on the first slide with an overlay text, &quot;gym time,&quot; written on it. She wore blue gym shorts and a black top and kept her hair in a ponytail. In the next slide, she shared a video of her exercise.Meanwhile, this season on the LPGA Tour, Thompson has only competed in 10 tournaments and made the cut in seven. She recorded two top-10 finishes.She was close to winning the Dow Championship but settled in second place, finishing in T4 at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.