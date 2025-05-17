“Tired of this attention starved maniac" - Fans slam Michael Block’s wild reason for missing PGA Championship 2025 cut

Michael Block missed the cut at the PGA Championship 2025, but he felt that if there had been enough crowd support, he would have made it to the weekend. His reasoning didn’t sit well with fans online, and he received a lot of flak for his comments.
On Friday, May 16, Michael Block carded an 11-over 82 to finish at 15-over after two rounds. His round comprised just two birdies against five bogeys and four double bogeys.
Following his round, Block blamed the lack of crowd for his poor performance.
"That's kind of the funny part is I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that's when I hit my shots…. “When there's no one around is when I hit my worst shots. That's something that I need more in my life is a bigger crowd," he said.
Fans online slammed Michael Block for his bizarre reasoning behind his poor play at the PGA Championship, with many calling him attention-seeking and delusional.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"Tired of this attention starved maniac," one fan wrote.
"No Michael you just aren’t good," another fan posted.
"Yeah it was fun the first time around but the dude kinda sucks. I need fans to motivate me, dog you don’t have any fans. This man is a narcissist that let 4 good days of golf go to his," this fan commented.
"This guy is a joke.. what an unlikable dude," one fan posted.
"Could it possible be the fact that you’re a bad golfer, Mikey?🤡," another fan remarked.
"Is this a real quote? Dude went to a Cinderella story to a clear attention hog," one user opined.
Michael Block's hole-by-hole performance at the PGA Championship, Round 2 explored
Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Michael Block at the PGA Championship 2025, Round 2:
- Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 6 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (+2)
- Par 3, Hole 4: 5 (+3)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 6 (+5)
- Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (+5)
- Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (+6)
- Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (+6)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (+6)
- Par 5, Hole 10: 5 (+6)
- Par 4, Hole 11: 3 (+5)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 5 (+6)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 4 (+7)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (+7)
- Par 5, Hole 15: 5 (+7)
- Par 4, Hole 16: 5 (+8)
- Par 3, Hole 17: 5 (+9)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 6 (+11)