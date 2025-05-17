“Tired of this attention starved maniac" - Fans slam Michael Block’s wild reason for missing PGA Championship 2025 cut

Michael Block missed the cut at the PGA Championship 2025, but he felt that if there had been enough crowd support, he would have made it to the weekend. His reasoning didn’t sit well with fans online, and he received a lot of flak for his comments.

Ad

On Friday, May 16, Michael Block carded an 11-over 82 to finish at 15-over after two rounds. His round comprised just two birdies against five bogeys and four double bogeys.

Following his round, Block blamed the lack of crowd for his poor performance.

"That's kind of the funny part is I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that's when I hit my shots…. “When there's no one around is when I hit my worst shots. That's something that I need more in my life is a bigger crowd," he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans online slammed Michael Block for his bizarre reasoning behind his poor play at the PGA Championship, with many calling him attention-seeking and delusional.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Tired of this attention starved maniac," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No Michael you just aren’t good," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yeah it was fun the first time around but the dude kinda sucks. I need fans to motivate me, dog you don’t have any fans. This man is a narcissist that let 4 good days of golf go to his," this fan commented.

"This guy is a joke.. what an unlikable dude," one fan posted.

Ad

"Could it possible be the fact that you’re a bad golfer, Mikey?🤡," another fan remarked.

"Is this a real quote? Dude went to a Cinderella story to a clear attention hog," one user opined.

Michael Block's hole-by-hole performance at the PGA Championship, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Michael Block at the PGA Championship 2025, Round 2:

Par 4, Hole 1: 4 ( E )

) Par 4, Hole 2: 6 ( +2 )

) Par 4, Hole 3: 4 ( +2 )

) Par 3, Hole 4: 5 ( +3 )

) Par 4, Hole 5: 6 ( +5 )

) Par 3, Hole 6: 3 ( +5 )

) Par 5, Hole 7: 4 ( +6 )

) Par 4, Hole 8: 4 ( +6 )

) Par 4, Hole 9: 4 ( +6 )

) Par 5, Hole 10: 5 ( +6 )

) Par 4, Hole 11: 3 ( +5 )

) Par 4, Hole 12: 5 ( +6 )

) Par 3, Hole 13: 4 ( +7 )

) Par 4, Hole 14: 4 ( +7 )

) Par 5, Hole 15: 5 ( +7 )

) Par 4, Hole 16: 5 ( +8 )

) Par 3, Hole 17: 5 ( +9 )

) Par 4, Hole 18: 6 (+11)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More