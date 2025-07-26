"TMI Scottie Scheffler"; "Royal Fartrush" - Fans react to 4x major champ’s fart confession at The Open

Fans on social media have reacted to Scottie Scheffler's confession about a fart incident during The Open Championship. A video of Scheffler from last week's Major’s first round went viral on the internet. On the 17th, after the current World No. 1 took his shot, a fart sound was recorded on live television.In a recent appearance on an episode of The Pardon My Take podcast, Scottie Scheffler confessed that it was him. The host of the show asked him about the incident, to which the PGA Tour pro said:&quot;Yeah, that was me.&quot; (0:12 onwards)He further added:&quot;You're out there for like six hours, you're eating some different food over there, some things are gonna happen.&quot;Nuclr Golf shared a short clip of the podcast on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;#WATCH — Scottie Scheffler admits to @PardonMyTake that he was the one who ripped a fart on the 17th at The Open: “Yeah that was me!”Fans in the comments section had a hilarious reaction to Scheffler's confession.&quot;TMI Scottie,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Royal Fartrush,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Fart of the year?&quot; another fan added.Here are some more reactions:&quot;Throwing darts and blowing darts!&quot; a fan added.&quot;Scotty played the wind beautifully at the Open,&quot; one more fan added.&quot;All gas. No brake,&quot; another fan jotted.Scottie Scheffler wins his fourth Major at The OpenScottie Scheffler was phenomenal with his game at the Open, and he won his fourth Major last week. He registered an easy four-stroke win in the game.He started the campaign with a round of 68, followed by 64 in the next round. He took the lead after playing a round of 67 in the third round and then carded 68 on Sunday to settle for a total of 17-under.In the post-round press conference, Scottie Scheffler opened up about his performance and victory. He said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;It's a very special feeling. It takes a lot of work to get to this point in my career. This was a tough week. It was challenging. The golf course was playing really tough, and I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend.&quot;Really, the only blemish over the last 36 holes was the double on 8, but did a good job of resetting and coming back with a birdie on 9. I guess this one was different than the PGA in terms of I had a decent lead to start the day,&quot; he added.Earlier this season, he won the PGA Championship, and before that, he won the Masters in 2022 and 2024. This season on the PGA Tour, he has won four tournaments and has one runner-up finish. His other two wins were at the Memorial Tournament and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.