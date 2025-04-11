"To not be 44" - Justin Rose gets candid about his close misses at winning the Masters in 20 attempts

Justin Rose shared his close misses at the Masters Tournament in 20 attempts. Rose is playing in this year's Masters Tournament, and the player is currently leading the event leaderboard after the opening round. Following the tournament, the leader joined the Augusta National press conference and discussed the previous misses.

Justin Rose was asked about his previous Masters misses and what's been inspiring him to still participate in the tournament at the age of 44. In response, he said ( via ASAP Sports):

“To not be a 44. To still fit into a 40 (jacket size) (laughs) that's what's inspiring me. To keep working hard and being in shape and giving myself an opportunity to keep competing with the best players in the world and to keep enjoying the stage like I had today. That's a lot of fun.”

He continued, “You know, it's hard just to get into these tournaments. So just to keep that level of golf going, that gives me the access and the ability to keep competing at the highest stage and in the best events in the world. That is what motivates me. So yeah, you know, from my point of view, that's a lot of fun today, and that's what I'm in the game for is to feel these experiences.”

Justin Rose finished the first round with a total score of 7 under after firing 65 in the first round of the tournament with 5 birdies on the front nine and 3 on the back nine. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is tied for second place with 4 under in total after firing 68 with four birdies.

How did Justin Rose perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?

Justin Rose has two top 10 finishes this year, including a T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Last year, he had two top 10 finishes, including a T6 at the PGA Championship and a T2 at the Open. Here's a list of Justin Rose’s 2025 and 2024 performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T3

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T8

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: Missed cut

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T47

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T40

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: T57

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T56

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T11

Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Resort & Spa: T64

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: Missed cut

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: Missed cut

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T44

Wells Fargo Championship: T52

PGA Championship: T6

Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T32

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: Missed cut

U.S. Open at the Pinehurst No. 2: Missed cut

Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: T68

Genesis Scottish Open: Missed cut

The Open: T2

Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club: Missed cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship at the TPC Southwind: T22

