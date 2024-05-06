“To finally get it done feels unbelievable” - Taylor Pendrith reflects on his maiden PGA Tour win at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

Taylor Pendrith carded a 4-under 67 on Sunday, May 5, to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. After four rounds, he aggregated at 23-under to beat Ben Kohles by a one-stroke margin for his maiden win on the PGA Tour.

Pendrith started the day with a 54-hole lead but lost it by the seventeenth hole. However, he made a clutch birdie on the final hole, while Kohles ended up bogeying the eighteenth to ensure the Canadian golfer his first win on Tour.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Taylor Pendrith reflected on his win at the TPC Craig Ranch. He said it still didn't feel real to him and had been all blurry for the past hour.

"To hear that sounds amazing," he added. "And it's been something that I've been working towards my whole career and to finally get it done feels unbelievable."

On the 18th, Pendrith attempted a 35-foot putt for an eagle, and Kohles too was on the good spot for a birdie putt.

"I expected him (Kohles) to have a putt at birdie," Pendrith continued. "So I was fully prepared to try and make that putt. I didn't hit the best putt. I was a little disappointed that I left it short, but then when he missed his par putt and I realized I had a putt for the win, it was all a blur really."

"I've never had a putt to win a PGA TOUR event, so my caddie said this is the straightest putt we've had all year, and just knock it in. It managed to slip in the left," he added.

How much money did Taylor Pendrith receive for winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson? Golfer's payout explored

The purse size for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was $9 million and Taylor Pendrith bagged $1.71 million for his first win on the PGA Tour. Kohles, who missed the title by a narrow margin, received $1.03 million.

Here's the payout for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

1. Taylor Pendrith: $1,710,000

2. Ben Kohles: $1,035,500

3. Alex Noren: $655,500

T4. S.H. Kim: $380,000

T4. Aaron Rai: $380,000

T4. Byeong Hun An: $380,000

T4. Matt Wallace: $380,000

8. Jake Knapp: $296,875

T9. Rafael Campos: $249,375

T9. Taiga Semikawa: $249,375

T9. Kevin Tway: $249,375

T9. Troy Merritt: $249,375

T13. Ryo Hisatsune: $165,232

T13. Daniel Berger: $165,232

T13. Alex Smalley: $165,232

T13. Adam Schenk: $165,232

T13. Ben Griffin: $165,232

T13. Si Woo Kim: $165,232

T13. Kelly Kraft: $165,232

T20. Austin Cook: $112,100

T20. Stephan Jaeger: $112,100

T20. Zach Johnson: $112,100

T20. Keith Mitchell: $112,100

T24. Nico Echavarria: $77,425

T24. Jorge Campillo: $77,425

T24. Chris Gotterup: $77,425

T24. Justin Lower: $77,425

T24. Patton Kizzire: $77,425

T24. Min Woo Lee: $77,425