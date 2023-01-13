“To have home on the road” – Jordan Spieth reveals plans on traveling with family in his RV in 2023

Jordan Spieth is currently teeing up at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The golfer shared the lead at the event with Taylor Montgomery and Chris Kirk at the end of Day 1. Ahead of the event, the golfer had some big news to share and it wasn’t about his game.

Spieth got an RV and is excited about living the “RV life.” The American golfer and his family are looking forward to traveling between the tournaments. When asked about the issue of finding a stay in Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open, which takes place during the Super Bowl event, the PGA Tour golfer responded by stating that he is ready with his “house on wheels.”

Responding to a query during his pre-tournament press conference at the Sony Open, Jordan Spieth said:

“We’re doing the RV life. Yeah, bought a bus last fall, so we’ll be in that every week.”

The golfer looked joyful while revealing his plans to travel with his family. Speaking at the Waialae Country Club, he added that it was his wife Annie’s idea that the family get an RV.

Spieth added:

“We tried one at the Harding Park PGA (Championship in 2020), so we tested it out there. Annie wanted one for a while. I didn't really want one prior to (son) Sammy, like, knowing he would sleep through the night and schedule and all that, because close quarters compared to renting a house.”

The 29-year-old golfer made the revelation coming off a T13 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui last week. It is noteworthy that the 13-time PGA Tour winner couldn’t use an RV at the Sony Open, as he would need a boat to take the vehicle with him.

Jordan Spieth is stoked for the van life on PGA Tour

It is safe to say that the Spieth family will be living the RV life in 2023 for the first time. The golfer seemed stoked about the idea as well.

Jordan Spieth further explained:

“Just glamping, you know. Slumming it. Should be a lot of fun. The reason was kind of to have home on the road. Got the same mattress I have at home, and we'll leave a lot of Sammy's stuff on the bus, therefore won't to have pack a whole lot and can ride on it a lot in between events given the way the west coast swing – and especially the Florida swing.

"Should make traveling and getting settled and packing up quite a bit easier. Yeah, look forward to it… Annie is trying to recruit a lot of our friends out here to do it, so we'll see in the next few years if that works or not.”

It is pertinent to note that Jordan Spieth is not the first but the latest on a long list of golfers to convert to “the bus” life on the PGA Tour. He joins the likes of John Daly, Jason Day, Jimmy Walker, among others, to travel to events in an RV.

