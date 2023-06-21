"To be honest, nothing has changed" - Luke Donald assures Ryder Cup selection process remains unaffected despite golf's surprising merger

The Ryder Cup is scheduled to be held between September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome.

The recently signed merger between the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour, however, seems to have overshadowed the golf world for a while. The deal has left fans and golfers alike with a lot of speculation regarding its details.

However, one thing remains certain according to Europe's Captain Luke Donald. Nothing has changed regarding the eligibility of LIV Golfers Henrick Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, and Ian Poulter to participate in the Ryder Cup.

“Obviously when that announcement was made, my first question was, ‘does this affect anything I am doing and my selection process and my ability to select players?’," Donald said.

“To be honest, nothing has changed. We are still bound by the rules and regulations that the arbitration granted the DP World Tour a few months ago. To be eligible (for the Ryder Cup), you still have to be born in Europe and be a DP World Tour member. So nothing has changed," he added.

After resigning from the DP World Tour to join the LIV Golf Series, players were suspended and dished out punishments. One of them included their ineligibility to participate in the Ryder Cup. Henrick Stenson was removed as captain after joining LIV and Luke Donald took his place.

With Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and others, Europe's Ryder Cup team shaping up to be an exciting one

With only a few months left in the season, the team for Europe is shaping up to be exciting and talented. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Shane Lowry are all expected to be a part of the team.

There are two spots open for rookies that are looking to establish themselves.

“It’s great to see a lot of the guys who have Ryder Cup experience and guys you expect to be playing well are playing well. They seem to be up there week in, week out. But obviously it takes 12 and there are still some spots open for people who want to make their own mark as rookies.”

The Genesis Scottish Open will be a proving event for those who are looking to take their place on the team.

