“To have both my kids out there” - Tiger Woods dubs PNC Championship 2023 ‘special’ after finishing T5 with his son Charlie

Tiger Woods has said that it was special to be with both of his kids at the 2023 PNC Championship and expressed gratitude for spending the weekend with his family.

Team Woods had a good run at the 2023 PNC Championship, aggregating at 19-under after two rounds to finish T5. On Sunday, they posted an 11-under 61 with the help of nine birdies and an eagle.

While Tiger didn't win the ultimate prize at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club this year, he was grateful for the experience with his family. While his son Charlie teamed up with him, his daughter Sam served as his caddy for the event.

Speaking at the post-round interview, he reflected on his experience at the PNC Championship.

"I think the whole week," he said on being asked about his favorite moment of the week. "To be able to share it with my family. To have both my kids out there the last two days has been so special.

"Just grateful for us to be able to have these types of experiences, for Charlie and I to have done this for four years in a row now since the start of COVID, to be able to come out here, and for all of us as families to come out and enjoy the week, it's special."

Tiger added that it was great to catch up with some players whom he hadn't seen for a long time. He continued:

"I haven't seen a lot of these guys because a lot of them are on the Champions Tour and quite frankly I haven't played a lot. So it was nice to catch up with them this week and see all their families."

Tiger and Charlie bagged $47,000 for their joint fifth-place finish.

"I don't know what the process is" - Tiger Woods said about not being exempt from the US Open 2024

For the first time since the 1996 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods isn't exempt from a major championship. At the moment, he does not have an exemption for the 2024 US Open.

After winning the 2019 Masters, Woods gained a five-year exemption, which ended this year. Now, if he doesn't make it into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) by late spring, he will have to wait for the organizers to grant him a special exemption.

Tiger Woods was asked about his US Open exemption status in the post-round interview for the PNC Championship. He mentioned that he didn't know the process for obtaining an exemption next year at Pinehurst. He said:

"I don't know what's happened or what Jack, what happened over his career, or Tom or anybody else. But as of right now, no, I'm not in, and whether or not I have to formally ask them or they invite me, or you give me an exemption or I have to go qualify, you know, who knows. I don't know what the process is."

Jack Nicklaus has received the most (8) special exemptions, while Arnold Palmer has also received five. In 2021, Phil Mickelson also received an exemption, which ultimately proved unnecessary after he won the US Open.