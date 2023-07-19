“To win 2 majors in one year would be incredible”: Jon Rahm shares what it would mean for him to win the Open Championship

Jon Rahm is looking to pick up his second major win of the year at the 2023 Open Championship. Having won the 2023 Augusta Masters, he is in top form to not only lift the coveted Claret Jug but also to create some history along the way.

The Open Championship is just a day away and will be played at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. Jon Rahm is looking to become the first Spanish golfer to win three different major titles in history. Having picked up a win at the Masters, he is confident that he has a fair shot at winning the fourth and final major of the year.

Speaking ahead of the tournament with Paul Carlson, he emphasized how important it is for him to win this major:

"It would be massive. There's so many reasons why. To win two majors in one year would be incredible. To be able to surpass Ollie [Jose Maria Olazabel] in the all time Spanish league would be even better. I am proud to have already joined him, it is pretty special."

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio @SiriusXMPGATOUR



Jon Rahm spoke with Carl Paulson ahead of the 151st Open Championship.



"It would be massive"

Jon Rahm hopes to carry on legacy of Spanish golfers on the PGA Tour

Jon Rahm is currently ranked World No. 3 and has won the US Open in 2021 and the Masters in 2023. According to SportsLine, Rahm is the third favorite golfer to win at the Open Championship, with odds of +1200. For Rahm, it is important to keep the legacy of Spanish golfers alive.

"To be the first since Seve to win the Open would be... its hard to put into words. I grew up watching Sergio and Ollie and Seve, and watching throwbacks and all those great things that they have done. So for me to be in this position to take the torch and follow that path and keep extending it is a true honour," the Spaniard said.

However, it will not be so easy for the World No. 3. Rory McIlroy, fresh off a win on the PGA Tour, is the top favorite to win, followed by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Alongside them, defending Champion Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark will also provide some tough competition. Jon Rahm will tee off on Thursday at 4:58 a.m. ET alongside McIlroy and Justin Rose.