“Today may have been history, but this is just the beginning”: Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his historic win at LIV Greenbrier

After securing his first win of the season, Bryson DeChambeau remarked that his final round at the LIV Golf Greenbrier was among the best rounds he had ever played.

DeChambeau's incredible performance on Sunday, August 6, saw him shoot a record-breaking final round of 12-under 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier with a six-stroke lead over Mito Pereira. He aggregated at 23-under after 54 holes to secure his maiden win of the season.

The 29-year-old sank 13 birdies and just one bogey on the final day at the Old White at The Greenbrier. It included four back-to-back birdies twice, from holes 4 to 7 and 15 to 18.

Following his Greenbrier triumph, DeChambeau took to social media to share his emotions. He wrote that this victory had been a long time coming and was only the beginning.

He said:

"It’s been a long time coming. This is one of the best rounds of golf I have ever played in my life. I can’t thank my team enough for sticking with me through the process. Today may have been history, but this is just the beginning. Let’s keep it going 🔥"

The win has helped DeChambeau to move to fifth in the LIV Golf season standings. He had a moderate start to his 2023 season, beginning with a 24th-place finish at the LIV Golg Mayakoba. He didn't break into the top 10 of any event until LIV Golf Tulsa, the sixth event in the LIV Golf League.

Since Tulsa, DeChambeau has been pretty consistent and has finished inside the top ten in four of the past five events. He had also finished runner-up at the LIV Golf Andalucia.

The former US Open champion had a mixed season at the major tournaments. He missed the cut at the Masters but made a T4 finish at the PGA Championship. He was tied for 20th at the US Open and ended at T60 at the Open Championship.

Where will Bryson DeChambeau play next?

Bryson DeChambeau poses with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Greenbrier

Bryson DeChambeau will next be seen playing at the LIV Golf Bedminster, which will be played from August 11 to August 13 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

LIV Golf Bedminster will be the eleventh event in the Saudi-backed circuit's 2023 season. After ten events, Talor Gooch remains at the top of the seasonal standings with three wins this year. Gooch has collected 145 points, 15 more than Cameron Smith.

Smith, who won the LIV Golf London, has five top-10 finishes this season. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is third with 112 points.

Here are the individual standings for the LIV Golf League 2023:

Talor Gooch: 145

Cameron Smith: 130

Brooks Koepka: 112

Mito Pereira: 105

Bryson DeChambeau: 104

Patrick Reed 102

Branden Grace 98

Dustin Johnson: 96

Harold Varner III: 95

Sebastian Munoz: 83

Here are the team standings for the LIV Golf League 2023:

4 Aces GC: 168

Torque GC: 161

Stinger GC: 140

RangeGoats GC: 131

Crushers GC:122