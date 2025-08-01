"Together we conquer": Jon Rahm makes his feelings clear after back-to-back team wins for Legion XIII

Jon Rahm opened up on winning two back-to-back team championships on the LIV Golf. The Spanish golfer's Legion XIII has won the recently concluded LIV Golf UK event. They settled with an overall score of 35-under and registered an eight-stroke win in the tournament. Before this, they won in Andalucia.Following last week's win, Rahm shared a few pictures of his team with the trophy on his Instagram account and, in the caption, wrote about the energy at the UK event.&quot;Back to Back Team Wins! Thank you UK for bringing the energy! #TogetherWeConquer,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLegion XIII consists of Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt, and their captain, Jon Rahm. Of the four members of the UK team, Surratt has recorded the best finish. He settled in solo third place after playing three rounds of 4-under, 3-under, and 6-under for a total of 13-under.Rahm also had an amazing outing in the UK and settled for a total of 10-under in a tie for fourth place. Tom McKibbin is settled in T11 while Hatton finished in T21.Legion XIII had an impressive season in 2025. They started the campaign with a win in the team event in Riyadh and then finished second in the Adelaide event. They were the runner-up in Singapore and then won in the Mexico City event before their two back-to-back wins.&quot;I'm proud of everybody&quot;: Jon Rahm said after his team won the LIV Golf UK eventIn the post-round press conference of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event, Jon Rahm opened up about his team's performance and their amazing victory. He reflected on Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin's game and said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I will say I'm proud of everybody on the team, no matter how we perform. Been a really good week, obviously being led by Caleb. Getting his first top 10 and finishing third is a big deal, a big week. Hoping this can be the boost he needed to get to a level that we all know he can get to. Not that he isn't already there.&quot;&quot;Just a matter of proving it to himself. He's definitely good enough. Tom doing Tom things, steady. Just even. Don't even know he's there. Oh, there's Tom. Just a great player in general. For somebody that -- Tyrrell didn't have a great week, but one thing you can never ever doubt is his fight,&quot; he added.Meanwhile, this season on the LIV Golf, Jon Rahm is still seeking his first win. He had an impressive performance but struggled to win a tournament.He was the runner-up at the LIV Golf Riyadh event and then settled in T6 at the Adelaide event. Some of his other decent finishes are T6 in Hong Kong, fourth in Miami, second in Andalucia, and T5 in the UK.