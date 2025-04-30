Tom Kim drops hot take on Rory McIlroy’s long wait for the Masters: “Made it a lot harder on himself”

Tom Kim said he was happy for Rory McIlroy finally winning the Masters. This seems to be the prevailing sentiment after the event, as even those who lost the tournament were pleased that McIlroy finally got it done.

Ad

It was a long-awaited title for the Irishman, who had been searching for a career Grand Slam for 11 years and had suffered several heartbreaks since his last Major win in 2014.

Kim was asked what he thought of the win, and he said via ASAP Sports ahead of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson:

"I got to play with Rory my first Masters on Monday, the practice round, and the first two days. I could just see, even no matter how you try, you can still personally only imagine what he's feeling, the pressure that he's feeling. To be able to do that and watching the last few holes, I never really felt that nervous for someone else before."

Ad

Trending

He said McIlroy was trying to chase history and called it "unimaginable" to be in his situation before dropping a surprising statement:

"He definitely made it a lot harder on himself than it should have been. I think he kept everyone on their toes for, I think, three hours. But once he got it done, I was so happy for him. And it's really good for the game of golf, and I think a few players have said it, but he finally got over the major hump so it's going to be a lot more challenging for us to compete."

Ad

McIlroy saw a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau vanish in two holes before rebounding. Then, he saw a five-stroke lead over the field vanish, and he had to win in a playoff over Justin Rose.

Tom Kim opens up on PGA star following Rory McIlroy's lead

Two golfers can still win a career Grand Slam with just one more title. Phil Mickelson needs to win the US Open, though he's off the PGA Tour and not considered a strong contender.

Ad

Tom Kim spoke on Jordan Spieth's Grand Slam chances (Image via Imagn)

Jordan Spieth needs to win the PGA Championship next month, and Tom Kim would love to see him follow Rory McIlroy into the upper echelon. He said via ASAP Sports:

Ad

"It would be astronomical for the game of golf. I really do believe that, to be able to have two career grand slams in one year. We've only had -- is it only five -- is it six now? I think Jordan again being such a big face of the game of golf would be really good for us, for the PGA Tour."

Tom Kim thinks that McIlroy finally breaking through will help give Spieth the motivation to try and do so himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More