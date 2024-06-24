Tom Kim jumps 10 world ranking spots despite Travelers Championship loss, Tyrrell Hatton stays put despite LIV Golf Nashville win

The South Korean golfer Tom Kim finished runners-up at the 2024 Travelers Championship, as Scottie Scheffler won the tournament in the playoff. The World No.1 golfer finished the playoff hole with par, while Tom Kim made a bogey and missed the chance to get his fourth win on the PGA Tour.

However, this performance has assisted Tom Kim in leaping 10 places in the OWGR. Kim is now ranked 16th in the OWGR after the Travelers Championship and will be looking to break into the top 10 soon.

Tom Kim had the strongest finish among all golfers apart from Scottie, who is already World No.1. Hence, despite losing the event, he received 38.3 points and jumped 10 spots in the OWGR to break into the top 20 rankings. Moreover, Kim is also in the top 50 of the FedExCup rankings with 39th spot.

Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton, who won the LIV Golf Nashville event convincingly by carding -19 for the event did not see a change in his world ranking. He continues to be 22nd in the OWGR and did not receive any OWGR points for his victory as LIV Golf is not recognized by the OWGR.

Moreover, the top-10 rankings have remained almost the same as Scottie Scheffler continues to be the World No.1. The only change that happened this week is two LIV Golfers interchanged their spots, with Bryson DeChambeau moving to 9th place, and Jon Rahm to 10th.

Tom Kim says he had fun playing with Scottie Scheffler.

Tom Kim sank a 10-foot birdie on the 72nd hole to enforce a playoff with Scottie Scheffler as both golfers carded 22 under for the event. Meanwhile, at one point, five golfers shared the lead before Scheffler and Kim went past everyone.

Travelers Championship - Final Round

Scheffler carded par on the par 4 18th hole, while unfortunately, Kim missed his par to lose the 2024 Travelers Championship. Despite finishing runner-up at the 2024 Travelers Championship, Tom Kim said he enjoyed playing with Scottie Scheffler, and it felt like a practice round. Talking about the playoff, Kim said (via pgatour):

"I had so much fun out there, felt like a practice round with (Scheffler) … It's just nice to know that the hard work kind of really does come to life. Like, yes, it would have been super sweet if I won, but it still doesn't change who I am," Kim said.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old is already a 3-time PGA Tour winner. However, this season has been slightly challenging for the South Korean golfer as he has registered just two top-10 finishes in 19 events.

Kim will compete next in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, Michigan. He will hope to continue with the momentum he has gained to make a strong finish this week.