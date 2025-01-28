“Tom Kim MVP”; "Finally a close match" – Fans react to Tiger Woods' first TGL win with Jupiter Links GC

Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links GC finally tasted success in TGL as they defeated Rory McIlroy’s Boston GC in a thrilling match on Monday, January 27. Tom Kim emerged as the most valuable player for Woods' team as they claimed their maiden win in overtime.

The fourth match of the TGL featured Tiger Woods alongside Kim and Kevin Kisner for Jupiter Links GC. Rory McIlroy had Adam Scott and Kevin Kisner for Boston Common GC. This proved to be the first close match of the season so far, as only two points were earned in the nine triple holes.

Boston Common won the third hole, but Jupiter Links quickly tied the score by winning the fifth one. Both teams added two points each in the singles, forcing the game into overtime. Tom Kim came close to sealing the game in regulation holes, as his chip from the bunker missed the hole by less than an inch. In overtime, Kisner and Kim won the 'closest to the pin' contest to claim the team’s first win.

Fans online congratulated Tiger Woods and co. for their first TGL match victory. Most fans praised Tom Kim for his clutch performance throughout the match.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Tom Kim MVP," one fan wrote.

"Finally a close match, the drama is incredible!," another fan wrote.

"This game is definitely growing on me. The more fun they have the more fun we have," another fan wrote.

"Finally! That was awesome!," another fan wrote.

"Watched the entire broadcast tonight. Best match yet. Fun and engaging the entire broadcast," this user opined.

"Rory was very nervous and afraid when near tiger," this fan remarked.

Tiger Woods vs Rory McIlroy: TGL Match 4 hole-by-hole scoreline explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole scoreline of TGL Match 4:

Hole 1 - TIE (0-0)

TIE Hole 2 - TIE (0-0)

TIE Hole 3 - Boston Common wins hole, up 1-0

Hole 4 - TIE (1-1)

TIE Hole 5 - TIE (1-1)

TIE Hole 6 - Jupiter Links Golf Club wins hole, (1-1)

Hole 7 - TIE (1-1)

TIE Hole 8 - TIE (1-1)

TIE Hole 9 - TIE (1-1)

TIE Hole 10 - Boston Common wins hole, up 2-1

Hole 11 - Jupiter Links Golf Club wins the hole, tied 2-2

Hole 12 - Jupiter Links Golf Club wins hole, up 3-2

Hole 13 - TIE (3-2)

TIE (3-2) Hole 14 - Boston Common wins hole, tied 3-3

Hole 15 - TIE (3-3)

TIE (3-3) Overtime - Jupiter Links Golf Club wins in closest-to-the-pin challenge (4-3)

