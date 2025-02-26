Tom Kim reveals fight with “mental stuff” as he addresses “struggle” with Shot Clock at Tiger Woods’ TGL

Tom Kim has been working on speeding up his game to avoid having pace of play issues. That includes being especially careful during TGL events, as those matches have shot clocks to speed things up. It's something that could one day translate to the PGA Tour.

For now, Kim is working on making these changes himself so there's never an issue during regular tournaments, but it's been challenging to adjust to a timer in golf.

He said:

"It's nice. I think I'm comfortable over the shot clock. I've struggled with pace of play due to a lot of fighting with some mental stuff, but it's getting a lot better. Torrey [Pines] was a really good week for me. My pace of play really improved starting from Waste Management [Phoenix Open], too."

The golfer continued:

"It's something that I'm working on. It helps when I feel like over the shot clock here, I know I'm comfortable over it. I know I'm not struggling with it, it's just a matter of going out in tournaments and consistently doing it and beating that mental barrier."

Kim said that TGL's clock has helped him get more comfortable with playing faster, something he's taken to the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational this year. As time goes on, he anticipates being able to replicate it at even more tournaments.

Kim, part of Tiger Woods' team, was unable to lead his team to victory last night. The team remained outside the playoff picture without Woods playing as the Bay, led by Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry, remained unbeaten.

Can Tom Kim's TGL team make it into the playoffs?

If the playoffs began today, TGL would not have either of its founders in the playoffs. Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club, which stars Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Max Homa, is in fifth.

Tom Kim's team needs some help (Image via Imagn)

Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club, which includes Adam Scott, is in dead last and remains winless on the season. Both are not in a position to make the playoffs. Can Kim and Woods help turn Jupiter Links around?

Three of the four playoff spots are locked in. Jupiter Links can still get the final spot, but it won't be easy. Jupiter must win first and foremost.

The Tiger Woods-led team will also need a New York loss in the final week of the season. If Jupiter Links suffers an overtime loss, then a New York loss would also suffice. Jupiter Links plays one day after New York, so the team will know if it can even get into the playoffs at all by tee time. There is no other clinching scenario for Tom Kim and co.

