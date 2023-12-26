Tom Kim teams with Daniel Paratt as new caddie for the 2024 golf season

After he lost his caddie to Ludvig Aberg, World No. 11 Tom Kim is hiring a veteran caddie for the 2024 season. The young golfer has set records and has a very high ceiling in the future and he's looking for veteran leadership to help get him there.

Aberg snatched caddie Joe Skovron, which left Kim without anyone to help him. With the opening, the golfer decided to take the chance to find someone he felt could help him take a major leap.

According to Golfweek, Kim said this on the Smylie Kaufman Show:

"For next year, all I’m looking for is more experience in these bigger tournaments. I wanted someone I could rely on 1,000 percent, and I think with the experience in the past that Joe has kind of speaks for itself and I think that’s mainly what I’m looking for. Playing a U.S. Open where you win with 6 under, it’s difficult to get away with mistakes and I think that’s what went into that decision."

Kim had three PGA Tour wins with Skovron on Tour, but he's going with Daniel Paratt instead. Paratt formerly worked with K.H. Lee, who is ironically Kim's captain for the upcoming President's Cup.

The star golfer wants to take the next step and start competing in Major tournaments. Those are comparatively more difficult than regular PGA Tour tournaments and require more experience.

While Kim himself doesn't necessarily have that, he can work with someone on the bag who has some experience. That can go a long way toward surviving the full weekend at the US Open, the Masters or elsewhere.

While he probably enjoyed working with Skovron, this may be a blessing in disguise for the young golfer's career if he can take things to the next level and continue ascending.

Tom Kim setting records being very young

Tom Kim became the first golfer to defend the Shriners Children’s Open win since Jim Furyk in 1999. He also became the youngest pro golfer to win three PGA Tour victories since Tiger Woods way back in the early stages of his career.

Tom Kim is one of the game's brightest

That Open win was a huge one for Kim, who is still just 21 years old and won't turn 22 until next June. He's very young, and he knows he can be an inspiration with his record-setting form.

Via CNN, he said of his win at the Shiners Children's Open:

"I think because it’s sponsored by Shriners Children’s that’s even more special. Certainly because I’m 21, I’m not the oldest guy out here, and the kids here are even younger than me. I feel like I’m kind of close in age with them, and if there’s anything I can do just to inspire one kid out there, it would mean the world. They inspired me so much at the start of the week. I’m just really glad that I kept the trophy in my hands this year again."

If his new caddie hire has anything to say about it, he will go on winning and being an inspiration to young golfers around him.