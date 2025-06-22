Tommy Fleetwood blames 'slow starts' for PGA Tour win drought ahead of Travelers Championship battle

Tommy Fleetwood was just one round away from winning the Travelers Championship. Interestingly, it would have been his first win on the PGA Tour, which is surprising for a player of his caliber. Following the third day at TPC River Highlands, he pointed out that a slow start was one of the reasons a PGA Tour win had continued to elude him.

On Saturday, June 21, the English star fired a low 63 to finish at 16-under at the Travelers Championship after the third round. Ahead of the final day’s action, he holds a three-shot lead over the field, and one good round could secure his maiden win.

During the post-round interview, Tommy Fleetwood shed light on his PGA Tour drought despite his consistency.

"I think sometimes it's been a slow start," he said. "I think I've been a slow starter for a few of the tournaments. The other thing is, like the standard of golf out here is really, really high. Just because you are not up there week-in, week-out or a lot, it doesn't mean you're not playing well. I feel like I played really, really well and just been shy of those Sunday challenges, if you like."

"There's not that much to it. We all think about our game so much, and you always are looking for what you could do better or what you've done well and what you need to change. I honestly feel like I've been playing very well and at a very consistent level, but just haven't been, you know, had those weeks where I've had sparks and been right up there at the top and challenged really. But this week's the first one, so" he added.

Tommy Fleetwood has a decent record despite no success on the PGA Tour so far. He has 27 top-five finishes in 158 starts and has posted five runner-up and five third-place finishes.

When will Tommy Fleetwood tee off at the Travelers Championship 2025, Round 4?

Tommy Fleetwood is paired alongside Russell Henley for the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Sunday, June 22, at 1:50 p.m. ET.

The final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 will begin on Sunday at 7:55 a.m. ET. Thomas Detry and Matti Schmid will be the first group to begin from the first tee.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Taylor Pendrith and will tee off at 12:50 p.m. ET on Sunday. Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay will tee off two groups later at 1:10 p.m. ET.

