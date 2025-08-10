Tommy Fleetwood could break unfortunate streak with a win at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood has been a consistent player on the PGA Tour, but has yet to win an event. However, that could change soon, and he might have his first PGA Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2025, Fleetwood had a close call at the Travelers Championship, where he landed at T2 by falling one shot short.Currently, the golfer is sitting atop the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard and will have tough competition with Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler, who landed in second and third places after the Saturday round.Following that, the PGA Tour Communications’ X page shared a post regarding Fleetwood's unfortunate streak, being the only non-winning PGA Tour player since 1983 with such strong performances. They wrote:“Tommy Fleetwood seeks first PGA TOUR victory in 162nd start at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Has six runner-up finishes and 42 top-10 finishes, the most of any player without a win on TOUR since 1983. At No. 9, is the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup standings without a victory on TOUR”Fleetwood is currently at 14 under in the tournament. He shot 63 in the first round with eight birdies and 64 in the second round with seven birdies. The third round saw 69 with five birdies.Tommy Fleetwood shared his playing experience at the FedEx St. Jude Championship weekTommy Fleetwood shared his playing experience about the FedEx St. Jude Championship week, which is the first tournament in the FedEx Cup playoffs series. The top 50 from the event will compete in the BMW Championship, and the top 30 from the BMW Championship will go to the Tour Championship. Fleetwood said (via ASAP Sports):“I've been really good off the tee, which is a strong quality around this golf course. Yeah, for the most part, like I mentioned yesterday, it felt like at times you'd get into a nice flow and you feel comfortable with your routine and you're just standing up and the swings feel good and the ball is going in the direction…I think some shots turned into really tough shots.”He continued, “I felt like 12 was a really demanding tee shot. 18 was another -- just a poor swing really, and it is what it is. It was a poor swing. As soon as it was coming down from the top, I was only going to hit it one way…that just shows how tricky the golf course is. I know Justin sort of went aggressive with the driver there and made birdie out of the rough, but it's so hard to play golf out of the rough.”Tommy Fleetwood ended by sharing that his overall week was good, and he mentioned that he bounced back from his mistakes at the event this week.