Tommy Fleetwood continues his streak since 2018 after making the cut at the BMW PGA Championship 

Tommy Fleetwood made the cut at the BMW PGA Championship, posting 3-under in the second round, and is currently tied for 61st. The result extends his streak of not missing a cut at a DP World Tour event since 2018.The streak began at the 2018 HNA Open de France. Since then, Fleetwood has played in 292 events and made the cut in 103 of them. The English golfer has seven DP World Tour wins and is currently 94th in the rankings. Recently, Fleetwood claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship. He shot 2-under in the final round to finish 18-under at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, marking his first win in his 164th PGA Tour start.Fleetwood entered the BMW PGA Championship hoping to make an impact at Wentworth."There have been times when I've got myself up there in this event, but I have never really had a shot at it coming down the stretch on a Sunday. I would really love to be in that position, just to get that home crowd feeling," he said.However, at Wentworth, Tommy Fleetwood's form has been mixed. He opened Thursday with a 73, one over par. In Friday's round, he started with a bogey on the first hole, added birdies on the fourth and seventh, and bogeyed the eighth to finish the front nine even par at 35.On the back nine, he made birdies on the 11th, 16th, and 18th, finishing in 34, three under par. He closed with a 69, three under, to move to 2-under overall heading into the weekend.Tommy Fleetwood looks ahead to Ryder CupTommy Fleetwood is preparing for his fourth Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage in New York, calling the opportunity "really special." He said that no matter how many times you play, the event is something golfers dreamt about as kids, and every moment should be enjoyed.Speaking about the fans, Fleetwood added,"One of the great things about the Ryder Cup is the impact the home fans can have, and that's how it should be. I'm excited to experience the atmosphere of an away New York crowd and look forward to taking it all in."Tommy Fleetwood has been part of Team Europe in 2018, 2021, and 2023. He made a strong debut at Le Golf National in 2018, helping Europe to victory with a 4–1–0 record. At Whistling Straits in 2021, he struggled with 0–1–2 as Europe lost. Most recently, he went 3–1–0 at Marco Simone in 2023, contributing to another European win.So far, Tommy Fleetwood has played 12 matches, winning seven, losing three, and halving two. He has earned eight points for Team Europe and sits 19th on the all-time Ryder Cup points list.