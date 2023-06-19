Tommy Fleetwood creates history in the US Open despite not winning the major

The 2023 US Open was memorable, to say the least. With a hoard of records being broken, Tommy Fleetwood added his name to the list despite not winning the major at all. It was Wyndham Clark who picked up the first major win of his career after a steady four rounds of golf.

However, Fleetwood's name will be written in history as the first golfer to shoot 63 in the final round of two US Opens. He had a chance to putt a birdie and finish with a 62, but it did not really matter after the fantastic performance he put up over the weekend.

Speaking about his performance, he said via the European Tour:

"I missed a six-footer on the first, missed a five-footer on the last, and then everything in between was really, really good. I got off to a nice start. I holed like a 15-footer for par on five and then eagled the sixth, and I think those two holes there were just a huge part of the round really, momentum-wise."

Tommy Fleetwood shot his first 63 at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club's US Open in 2018. He ended up finishing second at the 2018 US Open.

Tommy Fleetwood sets one of many records broken at the 2023 US Open

This weekend, Fleetwood felt that he got the most out of his Sunday performance. He felt that he had momentum on his side, which allowed him to shoot some amazing shots.

He stated:

"I hit some amazing golf shots. I hit the tee-shot on six and then the five wood off the tee into 11 that I had to cut against the wind a little bit. I mean, those two shots stand out for me, and then even down the last few holes. So amazing coming down the stretch and playing so well and shooting those scores on a Sunday in a U.S. Open."

Along with Tommy Fleetwood, many others also broke records at the US Open. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele set the lowest ever score for a US Open by carding a 62 in the first round. All three golfers combined also broke the record for the most rounds of 63 or less in a men's major.

