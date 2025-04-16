Tommy Fleetwood drops 5-word reaction to major Olympic golf announcement

Tommy Fleetwood offered a five-word reaction to a major Olympic golf announcement. Fleetwood participated in the Olympic Games last year, finishing in second place at Le Golf National with a score of 18 under after shooting rounds of 67, 64, 69, and 66 throughout the competition.

Recently, the International Golf Federation announced a team event on social media platforms. They revealed that there will be a mixed team event at the 2028 Olympics, pairing PGA golfers with LPGA golfers. They wrote:

“The International Golf Federation (IGF) is pleased to announce the addition of an Olympic Golf Mixed-Team Event, which will debut at the @LA28 Olympic Games!.”

Fleetwood reshared the post, dropping a five-word reaction to it. He said:

“This will be so cool!!”

On August 5, 2024, Fleetwood shared a picture on X flaunting his Olympic silver medal. He stated that participating in the Olympics wasn't his childhood dream, but became one in recent years.

In his words:

“I honestly never had this as a dream as a kid but it definitely became one in recent years. Golf is a beautiful sport. The passion, the emotion and the energy felt out there today was magical thank you!! I couldn’t be prouder to contribute to @teamgb’s medal count and represent the nation this week. Being on that podium with Scottie and Hideki will be a memory etched in my heart forever.”

Tommy Fleetwood recently played at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National and finished T21 with a score of 2 under.

How did Tommy Fleetwood play at the last three editions of the Masters Tournament?

Tommy Fleetwood scored 2 under at the 2025 Masters Tournament, posting a score of 73 in the first round after carding two birdies. In the second round, he recorded a score of 69, with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, Fleetwood scored 75 and 69, achieving two and six birdies, respectively.

In 2024, Fleetwood ended the Masters Tournament T3 with a total score of 4 under 284. He shot 72 in the first round, making three birdies. For the second round, he fired a score of 71 with one birdie on the front nine and two on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds resulted in scores of 72 and 69, with two and three birdies, respectively.

In 2023, Fleetwood placed T33, finishing with a score of 3 over 291. In the first round, he recorded a score of 72 with one birdie. In the second and third rounds, he scored 71 and 74, achieving four and two birdies, respectively. In the fourth round, he shot 74, with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

