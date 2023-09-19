Tommy Fleetwood and fellow pros embrace eBay for ‘hard-to-find’ equipment solutions

Golf is an expensive sport, and Tommy Fleetwood is all about finding affordable solutions while thriving on field. He recently praised eBay as an effective tool for aspiring golfers to purchase equipment that is budget friendly.

Several pro golfers have often resorted to eBay in order to buy equipment that is no longer produced and hard to find. Tommy Fleetwood said that he uses equipment from eBay to stock out his academy in Dubai.

He also recounted the time when his caddie, Ian Finnis, found a putter that Tommy Fleetwood cherished during his childhood. His caddie reshafted and regripped it for Fleetwood to use on Tour.

“I was over the moon when my caddie hunted down the exact same model of putter from eBay that I used growing up. It brought back great memories from when I was first getting into the sport, and it was a great example of how preloved or refurbished clubs can be the perfect choice no matter what level you’re playing at," Tommy Fleetwood said via Golf Magic.

The putter was purchased for only £90, and set an example as to how one might get their hands on good eqiupment without spending loads of money.

Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Berger amongst golfers sourcing equipment on eBay

Daniel Berger has also previously gone around looking for equipment on eBay. He tracked down some TaylorMade MC irons from 2011. He loved the model so much that he ended up stockpiling them in order to keep his game consistent till he plays.

"I’m going to go on eBay and order as many sets as I can and ride ‘em out until I can’t find anymore."

2011 US Amateur champion Kelly Kraft has also been using eBay quite often. When he teed it up at the Farmers Insurance Open, he had the 2013 Callaway Legacy Black irons in his bag, which were sourced from eBay. The same irons were also used by Henrik Stenson and are hard to find because they were only released in limited markets outside of North America.

Needless to say, money saving techniques are appreciated by all, from amatuers all the way till the top performing pros.