Tommy Fleetwood gets candid about being namesake with popular English Rock band - “I don’t share the music or talent”

Tommy Fleetwood recently got candid about sharing his name with popular rock band Fleetwood Mac. The English golfer competed in his first TGL match on Tuesday, February 4 at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

During the match, Fleetwood was asked about the music on his phone.

"There's an eclectic mix in the phone. I definitely had to choose some Fleetwood Mac songs for the TGL. I just felt like there was no other way to go," Tommy Fleetwood said.

When asked if Fleetwood Mac was a name-related choice or he loved the band's music, the 34-year-old said:

"Yeah, I do. I really, really do. And I share the name, but I don't share the musical talent, unfortunately. But I do enjoy listening to them."

The interviewer then joked that Fleetwood could "rip a guitar." In response, Fleetwood said:

"I don't know about that. I'll have to try."

Fleetwood's team Los Angeles Golf Club won its match against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf comfortably by 6-2. Los Angeles took a significant 5-0 lead by the end of Triples.

In the Singles, Tommy Fleetwood tied with Rory McIlroy on the first hole but won the second hole against the Irish golfer. Boston won two points in Singles, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide.

When will Tommy Fleetwood's team Los Angeles Golf Club compete next in TGL?

Tommy Fleetwood's TGL team Los Angeles Golf Club will next compete on Monday, February 17 in its third match against Atlanta Drive Golf Club.

Atlanta has only played one match against New York Golf Club and won it by 4-0. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has won its first two matches against Boston Common Golf and Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Los Angeles Golf Club will then face New York Golf Club on Monday, Feb 24. The team's final match is against The Bay Golf Club on Monday, March 3.

Let's take a look at the complete TGL schedule with their timings (all times EST):

Monday, Feb 17

1:00 PM : Atlanta Drive Golf Club (ATL) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (LA)

: Atlanta Drive Golf Club (ATL) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (LA) 4:00 PM : Atlanta Drive Golf Club (ATL) vs. The Bay Golf Club (BAY)

: Atlanta Drive Golf Club (ATL) vs. The Bay Golf Club (BAY) 7:00 PM: The Bay Golf Club (BAY) vs. Boston Common Golf Club (BOS)

Tuesday, Feb 18

7:00 PM: Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP) vs. New York Golf Club (NY)

Monday, Feb 24

5:00 PM : Los Angeles Golf Club (LA) vs. New York Golf Club (NY)

: Los Angeles Golf Club (LA) vs. New York Golf Club (NY) 9:00 PM: Boston Common Golf Club (BOS) vs. Atlanta Drive Golf Club (ATL)

Tuesday, Feb 25

9:00 PM: The Bay Golf Club (BAY) vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP)

Monday, Mar 3

3:00 PM : The Bay Golf Club (BAY) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (LA)

: The Bay Golf Club (BAY) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (LA) 7:00 PM: New York Golf Club (NY) vs. Boston Common Golf Club (BOS)

Tuesday, Mar 4

7:00 PM: Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP) vs. Atlanta Drive Golf Club (ATL)

