Tommy Fleetwood gets honest about crowd at the 2025 Ryder Cup

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Oct 02, 2025 14:30 GMT
2025 Ryder Cup Morning Foursomes Matches - Source: Getty
Tommy Fleetwood, 2025 Ryder Cup (Image via Getty)

Tommy Fleetwood was subject to a lot of scrutiny along with the rest of his European teammates at last week's Ryder Cup. As he tees it up at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he gave his honest views on playing at away grounds.

While the constant heckling Team Europe was subjected to was difficult to deal with, Fleetwood stated that the players cannot stand up to each and every one in the stands. The Englishman explained it further by saying that not everyone on the grounds that week behaved the same way.

Here's a look at what Tommy Fleetwood had to say about the crowd at the 2025 Ryder Cup (via ASAP Sports):

"There’s a big difference between - like there’s a big difference between a hostile environment and personal comments. Again, I think we were all prepared for it...Like I say, how many people were there? 50,000 people? 60,000 people? You can’t have a go at everyone because the majority don’t do that. I have no hard feelings about it at all. Like I said, it helps that we won, obviously. It’s hard to tell 50,000 people to act the right way. I think that’s one of the amazing things about the Ryder Cup is the home fans or at way fans and the atmosphere that it creates."
Tommy Fleetwood also stated that he had several close friends who were Americans present at Bethpage Black last week. His loved ones told him that they will be rooting for him to play his best while also cheering on for their country at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The 2025 Tour Championship winner ended his press conference at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by letting the golf community know that Team Europe came into Bethpage Black prepared to deal with tough crowds. He stated that their incredible win and performance throughout the week was a great testament to their preparations.

How many Ryder Cups has Tommy Fleetwood played in?

Tommy Fleetwood is a four time member of Team Europe at the Ryder Cup. He bears a team record of three wins and one loss at the prestigious tournament. The lone loss came at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Having played 17 matches throughout his career, the 34-year-old has a record of 11 wins, 4 losses, and two ties. Fleetwood had clinched 70.6 percent of potential points to rank 12th on Team Europe's all-time points list.

The PGA Tour sensation shines the most in the Ryder Cup's foursomes sessions. He has played 6 foursomes matches and remains undefeated with victories in all of them. In the seven four-ball matches played, he won on four occassions with two losses and 1 tie.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Lathika Krishna
