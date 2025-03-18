Tommy Fleetwood gets honest about his experience of playing in Tiger Woods' TGL

Tommy Fleetwood recently shared his honest thoughts after playing in the TGL. After success on different tours and courses, Fleetwood took a new challenge this season, competing in the inaugural event, TGL, co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Fleetwood represented the Los Angeles Golf Club, which fell short of reaching the finals.

Ad

A six-time DP World Tour winner has showcased his brilliance on the golf course since turning pro in 2010. He has marked his name through multiple major championships and Ryder Cup appearances.

Following LAGC's exit, Tommy Fleetwood penned a message on X on Tuesday, sharing his experience playing in TGL. He wrote:

"Genuinely gutted to not get through to the finals with @WeAreLAGC but congrats to New York and good luck to the teams that are left…"

Ad

Trending

"TGL was an unknown to us all and I can honestly say from my point of view it’s been a really great experience, playing with and for a very supportive team, and bonding with our guys. Thank you to @WeAreLAGC and @tglgolf. I look forward to next season and doing better! Now back to the day job, see you at work!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood alongside fellow LAGC teammates Colin Morikawa and Justin Rose had consistently performed well throughout the season. During one such appearance against Boston Common Golf Club, they carded a 6-2 win by capitalizing on early hole wins in the triples session. Followed by an intense match against New York Golf Club, where Fleetweed overturned a 0-4 deficit to win 5-4, helping his team and boosting his team to the playoffs.

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood gearing up for the 2025 Valspar Championship

The 2025 Valspar Championship is all set to take place at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida from March 20 to March 23. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood will kick off this event ranked second in the PGA Tour power rankings, trailing only Shane Lowry.

Fleetwood has showcased a strong performance throughout 2025, including a T5 finish at the Genesis Open. He finished T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T14 at the most recent The Players Championship 2025. However, the 2025 edition of the Valspar Championship includes 24 of the top 50 players in the world rankings making it competitive for every player. The power rankings are led by Shane Lowry, currently ranked world No. 15.

Ad

Other than him, World No. 3 Xander Schauffele is also in the mix, followed by Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Valspar Champion. Tommy Fleetwood is returning to this tournament after skipping it in 2024. He had a T3 finish at the Valspar Championship in 2023. Here's the list of PGA Tour power rankings, and players competing in the upcoming tournament.

Shane Lowry Tommy Fleetwood Lucas Glover Jordan Spieth Corey Conners Sepp Straka Justin Thomas Sam Burns Alex Smalley Ben Griffin Michael Kim Christiaan Bezuidenhout Jake Knapp Xander Schauffele Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback