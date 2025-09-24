Tommy Fleetwood heaps praise on Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy - "Greatest player of our generation"

Tommy Fleetwood hailed Rory McIlroy as Team Europe prepares for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black from September 26 to 28. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Englishman praised his teammate while keeping Luke Donald’s pairings a mystery.Tommy Fleetwood played a practice round with Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and Shane Lowry earlier this week. The grouping could be a sign of Europe’s plans for the opening-day lineup. He and McIlroy teamed up in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome and beat Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 2 &amp; 1 in the Saturday fourballs.“Whoever gets to play with Rory this week, what a privilege. What an amazing thing to be able to do, to stand next to him on the golf course and play alongside him. He’s one of, if not the greatest players of our generation,” Fleetwood said.“If I’m one of them that gets a chance to play with him, I would love that opportunity. And whatever energy he decides to bring, I’ll be there to support him and be a good partner for him.”Tommy Fleetwood will make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance after qualifying automatically. In team play, he has contributed to two wins and one loss. Individually, he has played 12 matches, winning seven, losing three, and halving two.Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is set for his eighth Ryder Cup start as Europe takes on Keegan Bradley’s United States team. In team play, he has been part of five wins and two losses. Individually, he has played 33 matches, winning 16, losing 13, and halving four.Tommy Fleetwood expects motivated Team USA after Rome defeatTommy Fleetwood says Europe must be ready for a motivated American side and the most charged crowd in golf when the Ryder Cup begins at Bethpage Black. Fleetwood has seen both sides of the rivalry, experiencing Europe’s 19-9 loss at Whistling Straits in 2021 and the 16.5-11.5 win in Rome two years later.He believes the United States will use that loss in Italy as fuel on home soil.&quot;We took a hammering at Whistling Straits - there's no other way of putting it. I think all of us that were on that team didn't feel like we did ourselves justice in the way that we played and never really gave ourselves a chance. I think when you've lost one you have a chip on your shoulder.”Tommy Fleetwood called the Ryder Cup “the most extreme atmosphere we get,” noting that nothing matches the pressure of a Friday morning tee shot. He added that Europe must embrace the noise and energy from a crowd that will be fully behind Keegan Bradley’s team. Europe will be aiming for its first victory in the United States since the 2012 “Miracle of Medinah,” when they came back from four points down to win 14.5-13.5.