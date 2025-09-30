Tommy Fleetwood makes strong statement about Team Europe captain amid Ryder Cup celebrations

Tommy Fleetwood shared a message for the European team captain, Luke Donald, on social media after winning the 2025 Ryder Cup. The English golfer had a terrific performance last week at Bethpage Black, which helped his team retain the title on foreign soil. He recorded four points.On Monday, Fleetwood shared a heartfelt post on his X account. He posted a picture with Donald, and in the caption, talked about his emotions after winning the biennial tournament. He wrote:&quot;Dreams are made of occasions like this. Times when you stand shoulder to shoulder like a true team and win together.&quot;Fleetwood further talked about Donald's captaincy in the last edition and this year, helping the European team win the Ryder Cup back-to-back.&quot;@LukeDonald led like he did in Rome but with more armour, power, knowledge and experience. He deserves all the credit, we were just the pieces on a chess board,&quot; he added.It was Tommy Fleetwood's fourth appearance at the Ryder Cup, and intriguingly, the European team won in three of them. He made his debut in 2018 and then played in 2021, but Team Europe lost that year. He was part of the winning team in 2023 and this year.Tommy Fleetwood reflects on winning the Nicklaus-Jacklin awardFor his impressive performance at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Tommy Fleetwood was awarded the Nicklaus-Jacklin award. In the post-round press conference on Sunday, he opened up about the award and believed it was &quot;cool&quot; to follow the footsteps of the legendary golfers. He said, via PR Newswire:&quot;When you play in a team event like this you don't necessarily set out to win individual awards, but to focus on playing the right way and make the right decisions when it matters most. But to be acknowledged like this, winning an award that is named after such legends as Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and in some way follow in their footsteps, is very cool.&quot;Sportsmanship is important to our game and the Ryder Cup is the most intense environment we experience, and things can always happen that test you, but Luke Donald has instilled in this team an amazing attitude that we should always play with the right spirit. That has really helped us get over the line and win the Ryder Cup once again,&quot; he added.Notably, the Nicklaus-Jacklin award is given to a player with his standout performance at the Ryder Cup in honor of the legendary golfers Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin.This year has been pretty phenomenal for Tommy Fleetwood. He turned pro in 2010, and after several close calls to win on the PGA Tour, he won his first PGA Tour event at the season-ending Tour Championship last month. He played four rounds of 64, 63, 67, and 68 to clinch the title.Prior to that, Fleetwood was the runner-up at the Travelers Championship, recorded T4 at the Trust Championship, T5 at the Genesis Invitational, and T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.