Tommy Fleetwood makes surprise appearance at MLB showdown in Baltimore ahead of BMW Championship

Tommy Fleetwood made a surprise appearance at the MLB showdown in Baltimore before the BMW Championship. It is the second leg of the FedEx Cup series, the first one being the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Fleetwood lost the title to Justin Rose.Before the BMW Championship this week, the golfer went to the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. The PGA Tour's X page shared a video of Fleetwood attending the MLB match.The caption of the post read:“Tommylad’s first visit at The Yard.”Tommy Fleetwood had six top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2025, including a T5 at The Genesis Invitational, a seventh-place finish at the RBC Heritage, a T4 at the Truist Championship, a T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and more.Fleetwood also lost the Travelers Championship title, where he finished in T2 and couldn't clinch the title. His last disappointment came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Apart from these, he had top 20 finishes at the Players Championship with a T14, the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a T11, the Valspar Championship with a T16, and a few others.What did Tommy Fleetwood say after missing his last close call at the FedEx St. Jude Championship? Tommy Fleetwood joined the post-tournament press conference at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and shared his experience of playing at the event. He asserted that losing the event by inches gravely disappointed him. He said, via ASAP Sports:“I'm obviously going to be disappointed. I think -- I said last time, there's a lot of positives to take, as much as I don't really -- I won't feel like that right now. I'm just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was.Fleetwood continued to talk about the support he received in the events he played in and had been in contention in 2025.“As long as they stay with me and stay on my side, then we can all look for the positives. Yeah, I'm lucky with the support that I get, and I have enjoyed -- I haven't been in contention much this year....today again I get the crowd on my side and I love their support. I'm so appreciative of it. Kind of on this journey together here.”Tommy Fleetwood finished in T3 after the FedEx St. Jude Championship, along with Scottie Scheffler. The golfer fired 63 with three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine. Next, he shot 64 with seven birdies and 69 with five birdies. The last round saw 69 with three birdies. After his T3 finish, Fleetwood is among the top 50 to play the BMW Championship.