Tommy Fleetwood pens optimistic message after close finish at FedEx St. Jude Championship 

Tommy Fleetwood found himself in contention once again for his first PGA TOUR title late on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Standing on the 16th tee at TPC Southwind, he held a two-shot advantage over Scottie Scheffler, who had just made a bogey and appeared to have control of the tournament. Fleetwood’s driving and putting were as sharp as they had been all season.In the end, it was his Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose who emerged victorious, defeating J.J. Spaun in a three-hole playoff to become the oldest TOUR winner since 2021.Tommy Fleetwood’s final round began with a bogey on the first hole, cutting into his lead over Scheffler and Rose. He didn’t record another birdie until the 12th, where a 33-foot putt ignited the Memphis crowd. Momentum seemed to build as he added birdies on the 13th and 15th, stringing together five straight 3s to reclaim a two-shot margin heading to the par-5 16th.That hole, one of the week’s easiest, became a turning point. While Rose, Spaun and Scheffler made birdies, Fleetwood settled for par after sending his second shot into the grandstands and failing to hit the green with his third from close range.The 17th brought further trouble. His approach veered left after a solid tee shot, prompting visible frustration. His chip stopped just over seven feet from the hole, and the missed par putt dropped him a stroke behind the leaders.After his disappointing finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tommy Fleetwood took to his official Instagram and posted a series of pictures from Memphis. In the caption, Tommy Fleetwood wrote:“With every disappointment I truly know I’m closer and closer and even more determined than ever that I will get this done. The support I’ve received is invaluable and hugely appreciated, we’ll get there together! @justinprose99, your win is inspiring, congratulations my friend!! A new week. See you at work!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAny remaining chance slipped away on the 18th when his tee shot found the right bunker, and the birdie he needed to join the playoff never came.How has Tommy Fleetwood’s 2025 season been so far?PGA TOUR Tournaments (2025):AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22, $158,273The Genesis Invitational: T5, $736,500Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T11, $451,250THE PLAYERS Championship: T14, $418,750Valspar Championship: T16, $128,325Valero Texas Open: T62, $21,090Masters Tournament: T21, $210,000RBC Heritage: 7, $670,000Truist Championship: T4, $826,667PGA Championship: T41, $60,677Charles Schwab Challenge: T4, $427,500the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T16, $319,000U.S. Open: Missed Cut, $0Travelers Championship: T2, $1,760,000Genesis Scottish Open: T34, $52,950The Open: T16, $185,257FedEx St. Jude Championship: T3, $1,160,000DP World Tour Tournaments (2024-25):Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T21, $0