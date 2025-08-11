  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tommy Fleetwood pens optimistic message after close finish at FedEx St. Jude Championship 

Tommy Fleetwood pens optimistic message after close finish at FedEx St. Jude Championship 

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Aug 11, 2025 19:39 GMT
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Tommy Fleetwood found himself in contention once again for his first PGA TOUR title late on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Standing on the 16th tee at TPC Southwind, he held a two-shot advantage over Scottie Scheffler, who had just made a bogey and appeared to have control of the tournament. Fleetwood’s driving and putting were as sharp as they had been all season.

Ad

In the end, it was his Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose who emerged victorious, defeating J.J. Spaun in a three-hole playoff to become the oldest TOUR winner since 2021.

Tommy Fleetwood’s final round began with a bogey on the first hole, cutting into his lead over Scheffler and Rose. He didn’t record another birdie until the 12th, where a 33-foot putt ignited the Memphis crowd. Momentum seemed to build as he added birdies on the 13th and 15th, stringing together five straight 3s to reclaim a two-shot margin heading to the par-5 16th.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That hole, one of the week’s easiest, became a turning point. While Rose, Spaun and Scheffler made birdies, Fleetwood settled for par after sending his second shot into the grandstands and failing to hit the green with his third from close range.

The 17th brought further trouble. His approach veered left after a solid tee shot, prompting visible frustration. His chip stopped just over seven feet from the hole, and the missed par putt dropped him a stroke behind the leaders.

Ad

After his disappointing finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tommy Fleetwood took to his official Instagram and posted a series of pictures from Memphis. In the caption, Tommy Fleetwood wrote:

“With every disappointment I truly know I’m closer and closer and even more determined than ever that I will get this done. The support I’ve received is invaluable and hugely appreciated, we’ll get there together! @justinprose99, your win is inspiring, congratulations my friend!! A new week. See you at work!!”
Ad
Ad

Any remaining chance slipped away on the 18th when his tee shot found the right bunker, and the birdie he needed to join the playoff never came.

How has Tommy Fleetwood’s 2025 season been so far?

PGA TOUR Tournaments (2025):

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22, $158,273
  • The Genesis Invitational: T5, $736,500
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T11, $451,250
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T14, $418,750
  • Valspar Championship: T16, $128,325
  • Valero Texas Open: T62, $21,090
  • Masters Tournament: T21, $210,000
  • RBC Heritage: 7, $670,000
  • Truist Championship: T4, $826,667
  • PGA Championship: T41, $60,677
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: T4, $427,500
  • the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T16, $319,000
  • U.S. Open: Missed Cut, $0
  • Travelers Championship: T2, $1,760,000
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T34, $52,950
  • The Open: T16, $185,257
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: T3, $1,160,000
Ad

DP World Tour Tournaments (2024-25):

  • Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T21, $0
About the author
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications