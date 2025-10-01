Tommy Fleetwood reveals his 'dream' after securing first PGA Tour win followed by the Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood, who claimed his first PGA Tour victory this year, shared his 'dream' tournament to win in his latest interview. Fleetwood has reached St Andrews to compete at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The DP World Tour event is scheduled to take place from October 2 to 5 at the Old Course in Scotland. The English golfer carries the momentum from the recently concluded Ryder Cup to this week's tournament. Although Fleetwood lost to Justin Thomas in the singles, he significantly contributed to the European team's victory. The 2025 FedEx Cup champion will look to build on his performance to aim for a higher finish at the Old Course this week. Last year, Fleetwood finished in third place with a 21-under par final score. On Wednesday, October 1, Tommy Fleetwood revealed how he dreams of winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. During the pre-tournament press conference, he expressed his excitement to return to the course as he said: &quot;So I've always loved coming back, and I have played it for I don't know how many years now. I live close and I have a lot of friends that play this tournament. On top of that, it's the Old Course is one of the places we play. Like they are three of my favourite courses in the world.&quot;He went on to add his dream scenario of standing on the 18th hole following his victory, as he said:&quot;It's a great tournament, and yeah, no matter whether it's a Ryder Cup year we play in or not, I always love coming back, and I still dream of actually winning a tournament at the Old Course and being on that 18th green. It's just not happened yet,&quot; Fleetwood added. Tommy Fleetwood will be making his 23rd appearance of the season at St Andrews. He has competed at the DP World Tour event every year consecutively since 2011.Tommy Fleetwood shares about the perfect weather at St AndrewsTommy Fleetwood during practice for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Source: GettyFollowing Tommy Fleetwood's statement about his excitement to come back and play at St Andrews, he was asked about the weather at the links golf course. The English golfer shared his opinion about the ideal weather ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (via ASAP Sports):&quot;That's a very good question, actually. Preferably not 50-mile-an-hour winds. Like yesterday, like a nice, calm day, blue skies, I think is hard to beat in golf.&quot;According to Accuweather, the weather for the tournament days is predicted to be mostly cloudy. In addition, light rains and showers are expected on days one and four, which might affect the game. However, the tournament is expected to go smoothly for the majority of the week.