Tommy Fleetwood and rising circket star Abhishek Sharma groove together for Diwali

Tommy Fleetwood and rising cricket star Abhishek Sharma collaborated for Diwali, as Fleetwood is currently playing at the DP World India Championship. The golfer finished in second place after the third round of the tournament in Delhi.While Tommy Fleetwood visited India for the DP World Tour’s latest tournament, he didn't miss out on a pre-Diwali collaboration with cricketer Sharma. Sharma’s Instagram page shared a video of the two players in a Diwali set-up room. In the clip, Fleetwood donned a black kurta pyjama for the occasion, and Sharma wore a white sherwani.The two players started the video with banter, followed by trying out golf and finishing off the clip with their dance moves. The post also carried a write-up that read:“When I invited @officialtommyfleetwood for Diwali during @dpwic , I didn’t expect him to show up in a kurta, doing aarti, and setting up golf challenges! 😄 Incredible to see how sport can connect cultures. Thank you to @dpworld for bringing it and us together.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTommy Fleetwood's last international tournament appearance was at the Ryder Cup. The golfer also made a social media post congratulating his team on the 2025 victory.Tommy Fleetwood gave a social media shout-out to his European Ryder Cup team Tommy Fleetwood made a social media post on the last day of September, giving a shout-out to his 2025 Ryder Cup team for their hard work and contributions in the European side's triumph on US soil. The Ryder Cup concluded in the last week of September, crowning the European side as the triumphants. This was Europe's back-to-back Ryder Cup title.In 2025, the Europeans won with a score of 15-13. Last year, the European side beat the US team after scoring 16.5-11.5. Following the victory of the European squad this year, Fleetwood made a post on Instagram sharing a few pictures from Bethpage Black and acknowledging the dedication of his team. His words in the post were:“Dreams are made of occasions like this. Times when you stand shoulder to shoulder like a true team and win together. @lukedonald led like he did in Rome but with more armour, power, knowledge and experience. He deserves all the credit, we were just the pieces on a chess board. It’s an honour to receive the Nicklaus/Jacklin award and bringing 4 points home to the team but to be honest I’d do anything for this group of incredibly special human beings!! Love this Team, and always will!!! My heart is 💙💙💙💙 @rydercupeurope.”Tommy Fleetwood played five Ryder Cup matches over the three days, and he won four out of those five games. He won the Friday foursomes with Rory McIlroy against Collin Morikawa and Harris English with 5 &amp; 4. Next, he triumphed at the fourballs later that day with a score of 1 UP. He won Saturday foursomes with Rory McIlroy against Collin Morikawa and Harris English with 3 &amp; 2. Later that day, Fleetwood won the Saturday fourballs with a score of 3 &amp; 2. Fleetwood only lost the Sunday singles against Justin Thomas with 1 down.