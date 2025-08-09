"Tommy Fleetwood's gonna choke" - Fans react to the English golfer scoring a double bogey at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood’s quest for his first PGA Tour win took a hit on Saturday at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The Englishman hit a costly double bogey in Round 3.Fleetwood led the field at 13-under after Round 2, started well with a par on the opening hole and a birdie on the 2nd. Trouble struck on the par-5 3rd, where he made his first double bogey of the week. He steadied with a par on the 4th, bounced back with a birdie on the 5th, but dropped another shot with a bogey on the 7th before finishing the front nine with a birdie on the 9th for a 35.NUCLR Golf posted on X, asking if Fleetwood could finish the job this weekend. Fans were quick to weigh in:One user wrote,&quot;Not looking good&quot;Another wrote, &quot;Pray for Tommy!&quot;&quot;Tommy choking shocker,&quot; another added.Another chimed in, &quot;Nope. He’s gonna choke like he always does.&quot;One added, &quot;This poor guy. I do feel for him.&quot;Screenshot of Fan reactions on NUCLR Golf's post about Tommy Fleetwood on XFleetwood has played 16 events this season, recording five top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the Travelers Championship. Heading into the weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he had posted 15 birdies against just two bogeys. He opened with a 63 (7-under par) in the first round, followed by a 64 (6-under par) in the second.How has Tommy Fleetwood performed so far in the 2025 season?Tommy Fleetwood has played 16 events in 2025, making the cut in 15 of them. He currently sits ninth in the FedExCup standings and 15th in the Official World Golf Ranking.Here is a look at Fleetwood's result so far:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T22, -10The Genesis Invitational – T5, -8Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T11, -4THE PLAYERS Championship – T14, -5Valspar Championship – T16, -4Valero Texas Open – T62, +8Masters Tournament – T21, -2RBC Heritage – 7, -13Truist Championship – T4, -12PGA Championship – T41, +2Charles Schwab Challenge – T4, -8The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T16, +1U.S. Open – CUT, +9Travelers Championship – T2, -14Genesis Scottish Open – T34, -4The Open Championship – T16, -7Tommy Fleetwood has been strong statistically this season, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Total (1.390) and 43rd in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.265). His lowest round is a 63, tied for 37th best on Tour. He averages 3.89 birdies per round (67th) with 241 total birdies (79th) and six eagles (88th), averaging one every 186 holes.Fleetwood has made three consecutive cuts (55th), hit 21 straight fairways (13th), and recorded 15 consecutive greens in regulation (132nd). His longest streak of birdies is four (45th), while his best birdie/eagle streak is two holes (85th).