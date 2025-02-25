Tommy Fleetwood's LAGC makes big TGL milestone with a comeback win

Tommy Fleetwood's LAGC has made history by becoming the first TGL team to qualify for the playoffs. They made an excellent comeback on the last few holes to post a 5-4 win over New York Golf Club in overtime and seal their berth in the final four of the first edition of the league.

Ad

TGL Match 10 took place on Monday, February 24 between Los Angeles Golf Club and New York Golf Club. LAGC was playing its fourth match and was undefeated so far, while NYGC had registered two wins and one loss. LAGC featured Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, and Tony Finau. Finau was playing in place of Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, who were unavailable.

NYGC started quite well and was up 3-0 after the Triples session. Cameron Young helped further extend their lead by winning the singles on Hole 10. However, LAGC won Holes 12, 13, and 14 to turn the game in their favor. On the 13th, they used a hammer and added a bonus point.

Ad

Trending

In overtime, Finau and Morikawa hit the ball closest to the pin to help LAGC become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LAGC's win also ensured Bay Golf GC's spot in the playoffs. The team, featuring Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, and Wyndham Clark, is currently undefeated with three matches to go.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Atlanta GC and NYGC are the other two teams in the top four, while Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC and Rory McIlroy's Boston GC are in the danger zone.

How did Tommy Fleetwood's LAGC perform in TGL, Match 10? Scoreboard explored

Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, and Sahith Theegala are in TGL's LAGC (Image source: Getty)

Here's a look at the scoreboard for the TGL, Match 10:

Ad

Hole 1: NYGC wins hole (NYGC 1-0 LAGC)

Hole 2: Tied (NYGC 1-0 LAGC)

Tied (NYGC 1-0 LAGC) Hole 3: NYGC wins hole (NYGC 2-0 LAGC)

Hole 4: Tied (NYGC 2-0 LAGC)

Tied (NYGC 2-0 LAGC) Hole 5: Tied (NYGC 2-0 LAGC)

Tied (NYGC 2-0 LAGC) Hole 6: NYGC wins hole (NYGC 3-0 LAGC)

Hole 7: Tied (NYGC 3-0 LAGC)

Tied (NYGC 3-0 LAGC) Hole 8: Tied (NYGC 3-0 LAGC)

Tied (NYGC 3-0 LAGC) Hole 9: Tied (NYGC 3-0 LAGC)

Tied (NYGC 3-0 LAGC) Hole 10: NYGC wins hole (NYGC 4-0 LAGC)

Hole 11: Tied (NYGC 4-0 LAGC)

Tied (NYGC 4-0 LAGC) Hole 12: LAGC wins hole (NYGC 4-1 LAGC)

Hole 13: LAGC wins hole + Hammer bonus (NYGC 4-3 LAGC)

Hole 14: LAGC wins hole (NYGC 4-4 LAGC)

Hole 15: Tied (NYGC 4-4 LAGC)

Ad

Closest to pin challenge

Collin Morikawa: 6 ft 0 in - Rickie Fowler: 9 ft 7 in

6 ft 0 in - Rickie Fowler: 9 ft 7 in Tony Finau: 29 ft 6 in - Matt Fitzpatrick: 29 ft 11 in

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback