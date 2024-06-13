  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tommy Fleetwood says Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at Valhalla led to ‘a great Twitter day’

Tommy Fleetwood says Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at Valhalla led to ‘a great Twitter day’

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jun 13, 2024 11:46 GMT
The 151st Open - Day Two
Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood recently reacted to Scottie Scheffler's arrest during the 2024 PGA Championship. The English golfer is set to tee off at this week's US Open while Scheffler is one of the favourites to win the event.

Fleetwood appeared on "Fore Play Podcast" and discussed Scheffler's arrest ahead of the Major. The American golfer was arrested by Louisville police as he arrived at the Valhalla Golf Course a few hours before his tee time, reportedly due to an incident with a police officer outside the venue.

The shocking arrest garnered significant attention, especially after Scheffler's mugshot was released. Fans compared it to Tiger Woods' mugshot from his controversial arrest in 2017. The internet was loaded with memes as fans discussed the golfer's close call before his Round 2 appearance. Some even printed his mugshot on their t-shirts while watching the tournmanent at Valhalla.

also-read-trending Trending

Recently, Tommy Fleetwood commented on the incident and people's reactions on the internet following the arrest.

"I was (set to tee off in the) afternoon that day. I woke up, loads of messages on my phone and then pictures of it. When I just woke up and I read him, I was like, well, that's not real. So just kind of bed it away but then, escalated, unbelievable story, really... When something like that happens, like, the internet does it great. The internet comes alive, and so proud of the memes, like it's the best thing... It was a great Twitter day," he said. [1:21:18]

youtube-cover

Scottie Scheffler was released a few hours after his arrest and completed his game on the second day of the 2024 PGA Championship. Later, on May 29, the court dropped all charges against the golfer due to lack of evidence.

Scheffler will tee off at the US Open today, which is scheduled this week from June 13 to 16.

Louisville golfer mocks Scottie Scheffler's arrest

As Tommy Fleetwood mentioned, the fun and memes among fans following Scottie Scheffler's arrest took over the internet, and everyone was talking about it. Although it has been almost a month since the incident, people are not over it yet. Recently, a Louisville-based golfer entered a golf course mocking Scheffler's arrest.

The American golfer was arrested for allegedly dragging a police officer with his car. Now, a member of Wildwood Country Club entered the golf course with a mannequin of a police officer attached to his car, recreating the scene from Scheffler's arrest. Here's a look at his prank -

Meanwhile, the World No. 1 Scheffler will tee off at this week's US Open starting today (Thursday, June 13,) in a group with Rory McIlroy and World No. 2 Xander Schauffele at 1:14 p.m. ET on the first tee hole. Tommy Fleetwood will start on the tenth hole at 1:14 p.m. ET in a group with Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Hoge.

Quick Links

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी