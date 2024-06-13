Tommy Fleetwood says Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at Valhalla led to ‘a great Twitter day’

Tommy Fleetwood recently reacted to Scottie Scheffler's arrest during the 2024 PGA Championship. The English golfer is set to tee off at this week's US Open while Scheffler is one of the favourites to win the event.

Fleetwood appeared on "Fore Play Podcast" and discussed Scheffler's arrest ahead of the Major. The American golfer was arrested by Louisville police as he arrived at the Valhalla Golf Course a few hours before his tee time, reportedly due to an incident with a police officer outside the venue.

The shocking arrest garnered significant attention, especially after Scheffler's mugshot was released. Fans compared it to Tiger Woods' mugshot from his controversial arrest in 2017. The internet was loaded with memes as fans discussed the golfer's close call before his Round 2 appearance. Some even printed his mugshot on their t-shirts while watching the tournmanent at Valhalla.

Recently, Tommy Fleetwood commented on the incident and people's reactions on the internet following the arrest.

"I was (set to tee off in the) afternoon that day. I woke up, loads of messages on my phone and then pictures of it. When I just woke up and I read him, I was like, well, that's not real. So just kind of bed it away but then, escalated, unbelievable story, really... When something like that happens, like, the internet does it great. The internet comes alive, and so proud of the memes, like it's the best thing... It was a great Twitter day," he said. [1:21:18]

Scottie Scheffler was released a few hours after his arrest and completed his game on the second day of the 2024 PGA Championship. Later, on May 29, the court dropped all charges against the golfer due to lack of evidence.

Scheffler will tee off at the US Open today, which is scheduled this week from June 13 to 16.

Louisville golfer mocks Scottie Scheffler's arrest

As Tommy Fleetwood mentioned, the fun and memes among fans following Scottie Scheffler's arrest took over the internet, and everyone was talking about it. Although it has been almost a month since the incident, people are not over it yet. Recently, a Louisville-based golfer entered a golf course mocking Scheffler's arrest.

The American golfer was arrested for allegedly dragging a police officer with his car. Now, a member of Wildwood Country Club entered the golf course with a mannequin of a police officer attached to his car, recreating the scene from Scheffler's arrest. Here's a look at his prank -

Meanwhile, the World No. 1 Scheffler will tee off at this week's US Open starting today (Thursday, June 13,) in a group with Rory McIlroy and World No. 2 Xander Schauffele at 1:14 p.m. ET on the first tee hole. Tommy Fleetwood will start on the tenth hole at 1:14 p.m. ET in a group with Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Hoge.

