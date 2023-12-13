Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, and Cameron Young gear up for Hero Dubai Desert Classic showdown in January

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic just got a few more names added to the field with Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrell Hatton confirming their place.

The three golfers will join Viktor Hovland and Hideki Matsuyama, who have already been confirmed for the event amid rumours of them joining LIV Golf.

NUCLR GOLF reported on X (formerly Twitter):

"Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Young commit to playing In Dubai in January. Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama join the field in Hawaii as LIV rumors continue."

Tyrell Hatton to LIV Golf rumours continue to persist as well. The superstar golfer is reportedly in deep discussion with the Saudi-backed tour following Jon Rahm's exit. The move could be something a lot of golfers are considering now that the Spaniard has jumped ship.

Tony Finau is also reportedly discussing a move to the new tour. In fact, he all but admitted that he's thinking on it, via SB Nation:

“No, not yet. I haven’t let anything marinate other than just playing right now. I’m happy for Jon. He made the best decision he felt was right for his family and himself.”

Reputed golf reporter Matt Vincenzi also reported on the two golfers considering a move to LIV, writing:

"Tony Finau will be joining LIV Golf imminently. Sources have told me that Tyrrell Hatton is also in negotiations as we speak."

Nevertheless, Hatton is expected to be in the field for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which means he's perhaps not going to jump ship as immediately as once was thought.

Jon Rahm's defection is seen as a massive turning point for the sport, and it could lead many other PGA Tour stars to head down the same road. The future is uncertain, but it's not as damaging as it once was to leave.

Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland don't have strong rumors about them leaving at the moment, but things can change in a hurry.

Tommy Fleetwood could be future Ryder Cup captain

Tommy Fleetwood has been a key Ryder Cup player for Europe for some time. He's become a leader on the squad as well as one of its most vital performers.

With Ian Poulter and other former stalwarts out because of their move to LIV Golf, the leadership in Europe isn't as deep as it once was. That has Luke Donald coming back for a second year and Fleetwood in line for a big role in the future.

Tommy Fleetwood could be a Ryder Cup captain soon

Current captain Donald praised Fleetwood, saying via AP that he could "absolutely" captain one day:

“I was impressed with the way he handled the situation at the Hero Cup. Tommy has a great way about him. He’s very relaxed. He has a smile on his face. He loves being in a team room. He loves the atmosphere. I think his game elevates having that support group around him.”

Fleetwood already has a bit of experience as a captain, albeit not for the Ryder Cup. He helmed the Britain and Ireland team at the Hero Cup this year.